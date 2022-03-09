Movement Announces Full 2022 Lineup With Jeff Mills, Louie Vega, Claude VonStroke, Derrick Carter & More

After two years cancelled due to the pandemic, Movement is back in Detroit over Memorial Day Weekend.

Movement Katie Laskowska

Movement has announced its full 2022 lineup. Last month, it teased some of the headliners, but now fans can see the full lineup of over 110 acts spread out over three days. Among those headlining include Claude VonStroke, Adam Beyer, Louie Vega, DJ Minx, Derrick Carter, Jeff Mills and Richie Hawtin. A few other curveballs that typically are on the Movement lineup include Skrillex, Partiboi69 and 2 Chainz.

Broken up over three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday all have some top-tier talent. Saturday will feature the likes of Jon Hopkins, Flying Lotus, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Seth Troxler and Stacey Pullen.

Saturday lineup Movement

Sunday will have 2manydjs, Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer live, Carl Craig going back to back with James Murphy, Paula Temple, Stacey Hotwaxx Hale and more.

Sunday lineup Movement

The Monday session over Memorial Day Weekend for those weary legs will feature Duck Sauce, The Martinez Brothers, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Overmono live and more.

Monday lineup Movement

Movement 2022 three-day and one-day passes for both GA and VIP are on sale now on the Movement website. Payment plan options are also available.

The last two editions of Movement were cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, the annual pilgrimage to Detroit for one of the best house and techno festivals in the US is back on. Movement will take place May 28-30 at Hart Plaza in Detroit. See the full lineup below.