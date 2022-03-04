Noisia, DJ Ride, Direct, Halogenix, Modestep, Monty & More Contribute To 136-Track Ukraine Charity Compilation

Together With Ukraine bandcamp

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe in decades. The war has evolved from not just a military conflict, now to the Russian military assets targeting civilian centers and residential areas, as was seen in past Putin military interventions in Syria, Chechnya and elsewhere. Money is needed to help out the refugees who have fled the country and tho people who have stayed behind. There are a slew of charity releases coming today and this one titled Together With Ukraine has 136 tracks from across bass music. There is music from Noisia, Calibre, Om Unit, DJ Ride, Deadcrow, Direct, Halogenix, Fred V, Modestep, Monty, Two Fingers and many, many others.

All artists and people involved have offered their services free of charge, and all revenue generated will be donated directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The full compilation is available now on Bandcamp for a minimum of £12, though more is always helpful given the cause.