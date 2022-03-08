Pioneer DJ Announces Workshops, Virtual Industry Classes For Women

The workshops will take place in six countries this month, plus more online, free events.

Pioneer DJ has announced new DJ workshops for non-males in six different countries. The workshops will take place later this month in England, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Spain and Ghana.

The in-person workshops will take place over the next few weeks, with dates set for the European nations. The Ghana workshop does not have a date yet. Topics like scratching, production and introduction to DJing will all be covered. DJs and producers such as Tini Gessler, Jo Poole, Mayday, Batgeist and more will lead the workshops. There will be limited space for the in-person workshops, so check the dates and sign up here.

In addition to the workshops, there will be virtual events as well on production, scratching and a more in-depth look at the wider music industry. The topics are listed below and check out the schedule for the online offerings here.

Introduction to Music Production:

For those who’ve never produced but would like to learn the basics

Introduction to Scratch Mixing:

For those who love scratch mixing and have always wondered how artists do it!

“The Next Level”:

For everyone who loves music, this session will cover: Tips, tricks and fundamentals to advance from being a hobby DJ to a pro/semi-pro DJ Discussion on roles and jobs in the music industry outside of being an artist! If you’re a music lover but don’t want to be a DJ there’s so much you can add to our industry and we’d love to have you.