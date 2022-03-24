Pioneer DJ Unveils New HDJ-CX On-Ear Headphones

AlphaTheta Music Americas, Inc. announces the release of the HDJ-CX from its Pioneer DJ brand – a brand-new model of lightweight professional on-ear DJ headphones. Specially engineered to deliver premier comfort and tight audio with a wide range for mixing and monitoring music in any environment, the HDJ-CX headphones feature a high level of sound insulation and are designed to last.

The new HDJ-CX

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

KEY FEATURES

Lightweight and Flexible Design

Comfort is key with the HDJ-CX headphones. Aside from being incredibly light – weighing less than a third of a pound without the cable (136g) – the headphones feature an ergonomic design to minimize head, neck, and shoulder stress. The headband and the earcup weight distribution, along with the headband cushion width are carefully adjusted for optimal balance. The wire inside the included cables features a reduced diameter, and the position of the spiral on the coiled cable is closer to the plug connecting to the artist’s mixer, for a better balance with the straight part of the cable. [HN1] The stainless steel headband on the HDJ-CX features a ladder-like structure for added flexibility and stress resistance so the artist can easily find their perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tight, Wide-Ranging Sound and Superior Insulation for Precise Monitoring In Any Environment

The HDJ-CX headphones come equipped with a brand-new driver unit and special tuning to deliver crystal-clear audio. The new PEEK-PU-PEEK composite film diaphragm[1] delivers tight sound with a frequency response of 5 Hz to 30 kHz—allowing artists to clearly hear the kicks, snare drums, and hi-hats for precise monitoring and mixing in any environment. Theφ35 mm driver units realize the input power to reach 2,000 mW while minimizing distortion, even at high volume. In addition, the bass reflex chambers in the housings improve low-frequency response, while the sound insulators craft a high level of audio insulation—allowing artists to hear the full bass sound along with every nuance in the music.

Tight, Wide-Ranging Sound and Superior Insulation for Precise Monitoring In Any Environment

Highly Robust Construction

Even though the HDJ-CX headphones are lightweight, they are rugged and built to last with extra tough components, including the headband’s steel core. Designed to withstand the rigors of constant use on the road, the headphones pass demanding tests that other professional Pioneer DJ headphones are subjected to, as well as the stringent US Military Standard MIL-STD-810H Shock Test.

Highly Robust Construction



Interchangeable Cables and Accessories

Artists can choose from 2 supplied cables – straight or coiled. To ensure artists never lose their 1/4" plug adapter, the adapter holder clips neatly onto the cable so it’s always on hand. A pair of replacement ear pads are also included.

Interchangeable Cables and Accessories



The headphones will be available in early April for $149.99