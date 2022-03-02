Plastikman Album 'Consumed' Reimagined By Richie Hawtin & Chilly Gonzales
Plastikman’s 1998 album Consumed is getting a new look with a project called Consumed in Key. Richie Hawtin (Plastikman) has teamed up with Chilly Gonzales to reinvent the album in a new way. There is a third party involved, Tiga, who helped connect Gonzales with Hawtin and serves as the executive producer on the project.
The story goes back to the 20-year anniversary of Consumed, which was released in 2018. Shortly after the 20-year anniversary re-issue was released, Gonzales heard the album and thought it would be interesting to work with. He started making some demos and sent them to Tiga.
As described in a press release, the new version “would be one composer instinctively reacting to - and finding space within – another composer's already completed work” and “not a remix.”
Once Gonzales had the go-ahead to do a full rework of the album, Hawtin came in to mix the work.
Consumed in Key will be available digitally and as a deluxe triple vinyl LP on April 1st, 2022. The artwork is a reinterpretation of the original album’s, flipped to black and white and with the cutout size transposed to the dimensions of a piano key. The vinyl and packaging were made with recycled materials.
You can hear the first song from the LP “Contain (In Key)” now.