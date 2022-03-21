Point Blank Panel: IWD 2022 x Women’s History Month Panel - #BreakTheBias [Spotlight]

During the panel, the guests discuss pressing topics such as whether there are equal opportunities for men and women in the music industry, if there has been a shift in the way women are perceived in the industry and more.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month 2022 Point Blank hosted a #BreakTheBias virtual panel debate with a select number of guest speakers who represent different areas of the industry:

Farah Nanji – Point Blank Lecturer, Producer & DJ, Journalist

Naomi Jackson – Producer & Studio Engineer, Omnii Collective

Elena Aleekseva – Point Blank Lecturer, Composer, Sound Designer

Florentia Stassi – Point Blank Alumni, Defected Records, elrow Resident DJ

The theme of IWD 2022 was #BreakTheBias – Imagine a Gender Equal World and PB encouraged all viewers to participate in the discussion, no matter their gender, background or experience.

During the panel, the guests discuss pressing topics such as whether there are equal opportunities for men and women in the music industry, if there has been a shift in the way women are perceived in the industry, how they feel the #MeToo movement impacted the creative industries, whether women have to work twice as hard to outshine men and much more.

This is a sponsored post