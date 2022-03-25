Point Blank Tutorial: Spitfire Audio’s Cairo Breaks Down His Trailer for GAIKA’s Sound Pack War Island

In this tutorial, Cairo shows how he scored the trailer for the Spitfire Audio and GAIKA sound library, War Island.

War Island features GAIKA‘s signature sound design elements, hosting 42 presets split into 6 sections of pads, basses, leads, atmospheres, drums, vocals and more. The sound library is built into Spitfire Audio’s classic plugin design, making it easy to navigate and modulate the striking sounds it houses.

More about the sound pack from Spitfire Audio and GAIKA:

A timely collaboration with innovative producer and composer GAIKA, War Island offers multi-dimensional, evolving sounds from the beating heart of London’s industrial underground. Featuring harsh bassy synth drones, tape-processed drums, pads, leads and warped vocal effects, these expansive sounds are abundantly complex by virtue of GAIKA’s unique and sophisticated processing techniques — made accessible, intuitive and interactive through Spitfire Audio’s dynamic, award-winning plugin. Inspired by the sounds of GAIKA’s youth and developed over a number of years, these visceral, abstract environments are inundated with the distinctive buzz of an ever-changing and perceptibly dystopian London, offering a fresh creative lens not only for experimental producers, but composers looking for cutting edge sounds to enhance their scores.

During the video, Spitfire Audio’s In-house composer, Cairo, runs through the tracks and sounds he used for the GAIKA sound library trailer, including leads, bass, drums, percussion and more. Garnering inspiration from the glitchy nature of the visuals, Cairo picked his distorted sounds carefully to compliment the motion graphics. He demonstrates how he split the composition into two sections to build a haunting tension throughout before showing how he put his stamp on the sounds using his go-to effects.

Speaking about the sound library, GAIKA said: “My aim was to create the same feeling of excitement from a sound library that I get from a physical instrument… I want people to get truly lost in the worlds I build, and for that journeying to trigger internal investigations beyond the moment of encounter.”