Premiere: Blazers - Live At The Fitness Room (Ashley Beedle's North Street Klub Mix)

Ashley Beedle Jo Wallace

If you like long tunes, this one is for you. Blazers, aka Timothée Suillaud, is a Paris-born multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ who will release a new EP tomorrow on Skint titled Live At The Fitness Room. The title track of the EP gets a remix from Ashley Beedle that stretches the tune and brings it to piano-house bliss.

As both titles would suggest, this is for a good workout at the klub. Beedle takes a short vocal from the hook and puts it on repeat to give the song another layer while the piano keys fly around the mix. Beedle also adds a light touch of rolling acid and shimmering synths beyond the piano to keep things interesting over the full 10 minutes. It has a classic house sound to, especially when you get towards the end and the piano starts to shift a bit.

"Working with Blazers has been a real inspiration to me and it was a pleasure to contribute my remix to his EP,” explains Beedle in a statement.

“I drew my references for my 'Live At The Fitness Room' remix from the classic house tracks that I was listening to in the early 90's. I tapped into the sounds of Chicago, Detroit and New York - Frankie Knuckles, MAW and Carl Craig all came onto my musical radar. I think the whole EP has captured the 'essence' of those pioneering days."

Ashley Beedle's North Street Klub Mix of Blazers “Live At The Fitness Room” will be released tomorrow via Skint / BMG. Pre-order the EP here.