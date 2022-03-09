Premiere: Choopsie - Don't Let Me Down [RVDIOVCTIVE]

Choopsie Morgan Simmons

LA-based producer Choopsie steps up to the plate with a new single “Don’t Let Me Down” that will be released this Friday on Brooklyn underground collective RVDIOVCTIVE. The track will be part of RVDIOVCTIVE’s upcoming compilation RVDIOVCTIVE Vol 1, which will feature the likes of Love & Logic, Wrenga, Devon James, Tony Quattro and others.

Choopsie’s contribution adds some gentle breaks with warbling, distant synth tones and a pitched up vocal asking you to not let her down. The echoing synths that flicker with shifting intensity set the tone for the song, especially between flurries of drums.

With “Don’t Let Me Down,” Choopsie adds another style of music to her repertoire after some gentle electronica on projects like her Bloom EP or more uptempo house music with a melodic touch like “Everyday.”

“I heard about RVDIOVCTIVE through a friend who had been to a couple of their parties in New York and was a big fan of them. I'm really excited to be on their first compilation along with many other amazing artists and can't wait to watch them grow as a label,” explains Choopsie in a statement to Magnetic.

“I really wanted to branch out and create something different from my other music with this song. I chopped up a vocal sample and used a lot of pads and textures to keep it ambient, while experimenting with stretching sounds and incorporating foley. I also wanted to tie it all together with the drums and bass to make sure it was ready for the dance floor.”

Pre-order the compilation here and listen to the track below.