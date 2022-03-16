Roland Unveils Three New Synthesizer Keyboards With FANTOM-0 Series

The Roland FANTOM-06, FANTOM-07, and FANTOM-08 expand on the FANTOM series with three different sized keyboards.

Roland FANTOM-6, 7 & 8 from bottom to top via Roland

Roland introduces the FANTOM-0 series, a new lineup of synthesizer keyboards for music creators and performers. The new synth comes in three different versions: the FANTOM-06, FANTOM-07, and FANTOM-08.

The FANTOM was first introduced in 2019 and the FANTOM-0 carries many of those core principles. The FANTOM-0 offers core FANTOM features in portable instruments that weigh less than many top-tier professional keyboards. They have 61, 76, and 88-notes respectively.

FANTOM-0 works with Roland’s ZEN-Core, SuperNATURAL, and Virtual ToneWheel Organ technologies, with further expansion available through Roland Cloud.

FANTOM-0 comes with a built-in 4x32 USB audio interface, and native integration with Logic Pro, MainStage, and Ableton Live. There is a touchscreen and hardware control. It is possible to combine soft synths with FANTOM-0’s onboard sounds and interface with MIDI hardware via the dedicated MIDI output.

Using custom creative spaces called Scenes, producers can store sounds, patterns, performance layouts, song sections, and more and recall them. The keyboards also have a free-flowing panel layout, RGB performance pads, quick sampling features and a clip-based sequencer.

Users can sample internal and external sources, or even both at the same time. Sample directly to the onboard pads for triggering, to the keyboard for instant pitched sounds, or create detailed multi-samples with up to 352 samples per tone. Get all of the specs here.

The Roland FANTOM-0 synthesizer keyboard series will be available in the U.S. in April for the following prices:

FANTOM-06: $1,499.99

FANTOM-07: $1,799.99

FANTOM-08: $1,999.99