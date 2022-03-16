Skip to main content

Roland Unveils Three New Synthesizer Keyboards With FANTOM-0 Series

The Roland FANTOM-06, FANTOM-07, and FANTOM-08 expand on the FANTOM series with three different sized keyboards.
Roland FAMTOM-0 Synthsizers

Roland FANTOM-6, 7 & 8 from bottom to top

Roland introduces the FANTOM-0 series, a new lineup of synthesizer keyboards for music creators and performers. The new synth comes in three different versions: the FANTOM-06, FANTOM-07, and FANTOM-08.

The FANTOM was first introduced in 2019 and the FANTOM-0 carries many of those core principles. The FANTOM-0 offers core FANTOM features in portable instruments that weigh less than many top-tier professional keyboards. They have 61, 76, and 88-notes respectively.

FANTOM-0 works with Roland’s ZEN-Core, SuperNATURAL, and Virtual ToneWheel Organ technologies, with further expansion available through Roland Cloud.

FANTOM-0 comes with a built-in 4x32 USB audio interface, and native integration with Logic Pro, MainStage, and Ableton Live. There is a touchscreen and hardware control. It is possible to combine soft synths with FANTOM-0’s onboard sounds and interface with MIDI hardware via the dedicated MIDI output.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Using custom creative spaces called Scenes, producers can store sounds, patterns, performance layouts, song sections, and more and recall them. The keyboards also have a free-flowing panel layout, RGB performance pads, quick sampling features and a clip-based sequencer.

Users can sample internal and external sources, or even both at the same time. Sample directly to the onboard pads for triggering, to the keyboard for instant pitched sounds, or create detailed multi-samples with up to 352 samples per tone. Get all of the specs here.

The Roland FANTOM-0 synthesizer keyboard series will be available in the U.S. in April for the following prices:

FANTOM-06: $1,499.99
FANTOM-07: $1,799.99
FANTOM-08: $1,999.99

Related Content

TR_pics_2
DJ and Production Gear

Roland Adds Three New Models To The TR Drum Series

By KaneOct 1, 2020
12246687_10154457082963298_4910263496231381767_n.jpg
DJ and Production Gear

Roland Unveils AIRA Modular Gear

By tyler@magneticmag.comNov 23, 2015
Roland SP-404MKII Sampler
DJ and Production Gear

Roland Unveils Details For New SP-404MKII Sampler

By Ryan MiddletonOct 13, 2021