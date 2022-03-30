Skip to main content

Roli Announces Seaboard RISE 2

An icon is reborn
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today, pioneering music tech brand ROLI launches a refined and reimagined Seaboard, the Seaboard RISE 2 (see it in action here). The RISE 2 launch marks the first time in two years that the industry-changing instrument has been available for sale. A limited-run has been released for preorder, exclusively on roli.com, for $1,399 (£1,099, €1,299). 

Roli Seaboard Rise 2

Roli Seaboard Rise 2

Invented by Roland Lamb in 2009, the Seaboard is one of the most significant new musical interfaces developed in the past 30 years. It has been used by a long list of artists as diverse as Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman, Jordan Rudess, Grimes, will.i.am, RZA and 40, and featured in many of the last decade’s biggest hits. The Seaboard’s development was pivotal to ROLI’s pioneering work to help establish the field of expressive electronic instruments and its enabling standard, MIDI Polyphonic Expression (MPE). The Seaboard is the best-selling MPE controller of all time.

New features:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • A new Keywave2 playing surface featuring a refined shape and precision frets — designed to be more intuitive and effortlessly expressive for piano and keyboard players than ever before.
  • A more powerful and versatile suite of included software, including the world's leading MPE synth Equator2 (worth $249), featuring 1400+ world-class presets. Ableton Live Lite and ROLI Studio are also included.
  • A head-turning, burnished Platinum Blue aluminum chassis, part of a premium build fine-tuned for maximum durability.
  • Expanded compatibility with other instruments and hardware with MIDI Port and USB-C.
  • A next-generation version of ROLI Dashboard, featuring enhanced 5D visualizers to customize your settings to perfection.

The most exciting feature for us is the inclusion of a MIDI-out port on the controller that will allow you to integrate MPE with hardware synths. 

Pre-order yours here

Related Content

Roli Seaboard
DJ and Production Gear

Roli Teases New Seaboard

By KaneFeb 14, 2022
ROLI Seaboard Block and Touch Block 01 High Res
DJ and Production Gear

Roli Announces Seaboard Block

By KaneJun 8, 2017
ROLI Seaboard Block and Touch Block 01 High Res
DJ and Production Gear

Review: Roli Seaboard Block

By KaneJan 5, 2018