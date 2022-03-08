Run The Jewels & Brooklyn Brewery Announce New Beer Collaboration 36” Chain

There will also be a fan contest to design the label.

Run The Jewels Jonathan Mannion

Run The Jewels and Brooklyn Brewery are teaming up for a new collaborative brew set for release in August. The beer will be called 36” Chain and will be available throughout NYC when it is released in August, plus at the group’s landmark run of five live concerts that month.

To get the people involved, they have launched a contest for fans to design the label art. Running through April 6, fans of the band and brewery are encouraged to submit artwork for the forthcoming beer, with a number of prize packages available for the winning design and two runner-ups. The following prizes will be awarded to the three below winners.

1st place: $1,500, 2x tickets to RTJ at MSG, RTJ Hoodie, RTJ 4 vinyl Album, Private Small Batch Tour of Brooklyn Brewery for up to 10 people, $100 gift card for Brooklyn Brewery merch, $100 gift card for beers.

Runner up 1: RTJ Hoodie, RTJ Shirt, RTJ 4 Vinyl Album $50 gift card for Brooklyn Brewery merch, $50 gift card for beers.

Runner up 2: RTJ hoodie, RTJ 4 Vinyl Album, $50 gift card for Brooklyn Brewery merch $50 gift card for beers.

Get more information on the details and rules of the contest on a special website.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of 36” Chain will be donated to the Red Hook Art Project, (R.H.A.P).

“On our unexpected journey into the craft of brewing, we’ve been fortunate to work with an amazing community of artists & enthusiasts from all over the world, and we couldn’t be more excited about our new collaboration with the good people at Brooklyn Brewery,” says EL-P in a statement.

“From the moment we talked to them, it was clear that they truly care about what they are doing and they really get where we are coming from. This one is going to be special.”

As he notes, Run The Jewels have been prolific over the past few years with craft beer including with black-owned breweries. They have also done coffee and hard seltzer. Later this year the group will be releasing their own proprietary beer as well as spirits, ready-to-drink canned cocktails & more.