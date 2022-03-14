Spotlight: Jlin Releases New Course On Rhythm & Creativity With Online Music School Soundfly

Soundfly has teamed up with experimental producer and composer Jlin to launch an online course covering Jlin’s artistic process and approach to creating groundbreaking rhythmic music.

Jlin Soundfly course Courtesy of Soundfly

The pandemic shifted almost everything in the music business, but with gigs gone, it allowed musicians to focus more on making music. With so many people home, many tried to learn production or gone online to take their skills to the next level. Though gigs may be back, the spirit of learning and digital collaboration is still alive and well.

Soundfly is an online music school that offers creative courses for curious musicians looking to spark their creativity, expand their skill set, and discover new sounds. Students can subscribe to Soundfly's library of in-depth courses on topics ranging from songwriting to hip-hop production, or take their music learning to the next level with Soundfly's custom mentorship program, pairing students one-on-one with an expert to achieve a personal goal.

Soundfly has teamed up with experimental producer and composer Jlin to launch an online course covering Jlin’s artistic process and approach to creating groundbreaking rhythmic music. Jlin is one of the most exciting new producers today with music that carries a complex, unpredictable rhythmic signature. Her driving, percussive music is used extensively for dance and fashion, with placements in Paris Fashion Week shows for Rick Owens, Chanel, Burberry, and Adidas.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The course is titled Jlin: Rhythm, Variation, & Vulnerability and features 20 videos, along with readings, practical exercises, creative prompts, and a Slack group for feedback and support. The course takes a high-level look at the role that vulnerability plays in Jlin’s music making and how embracing difficult creative moments can fuel originality. Students should come away with a more profound understanding of rhythmic variation and the inspiration to make their own music less predictable.

Soundfly CEO Ian Temple said in a statement about making the course, “Jlin’s mindset and approach are unlike any we’ve presented on Soundfly before. Her process is deeply vulnerable and painstakingly precise, which leads to a sound that’s brimming with complex ideas. I hope students will walk away with a new perspective on how to keep their music fresh and surprising.”

“I want to share my journey with other artists as honestly as I can,” says Jlin, describing her intention behind the course. “I see the hurdles you encounter in making music as some of the most important parts of the process. I think it’s crucial to share that struggle. In this course, I’m exploring my process as vulnerably as I can. I hope that something in my journey helps other artists in their own.”

Take this course for as low as $19/month with a Soundfly subscription, and get access to all the creative courses they offer, and much more. Cancel anytime. Get more information on the course here.

This is a sponsored post