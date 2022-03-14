Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - Creative Reverb Techniques in Ableton Live

In this tutorial, Point Blank’s Course Content Developer, Chris Martin, demonstrates some essential techniques for resampling reverb in Ableton Live.

This technique is perfect for creating cleaner and more exciting transitions between the phrases in your track as well as adding some creative switch-ups along the way. This video was taken from one of Point Blank’s Music Production and Sound Engineering modules, Creative Audio and Remix. To find out more about their music production and sound engineering courses, head here.

During the video, Chris shows a simple way to edit reverb tails by creating a separate audio track to resample the channel. In this case, he focuses on the melody that he wants to remove the reverb tail from. Once the melody is recorded, Chris shows how you can simply edit the tail by deleting the end of the loop before demonstrating some other techniques you can use, such as reversing the tail to create a riser as well as some interesting edits throughout the track.

