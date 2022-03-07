Skip to main content

Spotlight: Raquel Kiaraa - Sweet Memory (Music Video)

Canadian singer-songwriter Raquel Kiaraa drops the music video for her song "Sweet Memory."
Raquel Kiaraa

Canadian singer-songwriter Raquel Kiaraa has released a single from her 2021 album Defying Odds. The track getting the spotlight, “Sweet Memory,” arrives with a new music video.

“Sweet Memory” that’s her brand of soaring pop music and adds a little bite with grungy electric guitar as she sings about overcoming the odds. That is a common theme on the album Defying Odds. Raquel Kiaraa sings about what is most dear to her heart — support and empowerment of women across the world. 

Kiaraa draws inspiration from Leonard Cohen, his late start in music and his success. She is a coach, entrepreneur and mother. The video adds a colorful palate to the song as she sings in white on a throne and fighting off her demons.

“I had never sung anywhere nor understood music whatsoever. Only the fact that I love to listen to it. The only thing I did know was I always loved to write, and I had books upon books of poetry I had written but had no idea how to turn them into songs,” Raquel said in an interview.

Check out the video and album while you are here.

Raquel Kiaraa: Instagram - Spotify - Website

