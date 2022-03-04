Stop The War - Soundtoys Is Donating 100% Of Their Sales To Support Ukraine Relief Efforts

In an effort to help provide urgently needed humanitarian relief in Ukraine, all the profits until March 8th will be donated.

Soundtoys Ukraine Soundtoys

Soundtoys condemns the invasion of Ukraine and the horrific violence that is raining down upon innocent men, women, and children. In response, Soundtoys is donating 100% of sales through March 8 to organizations providing immediate aid to the people of Ukraine and those displaced by the crisis.

“This is among the largest and most sudden humanitarian crisis we’ve seen in our lifetime. It’s been horrifying to watch this unprovoked war unfold, crippling a sovereign nation and displacing millions of peaceful residents. ” said Ken Bogdanowicz, CEO and lead designer at Soundtoys.



“Sadly there is no end in sight to this escalating crisis, and we want to continue to offer our support said Bogdanowicz, “which is why after this fundraiser ends on March 8, we will continue to donate 100% of sales from Radiator, our popular dual drive tube mixer and EQ plug-in, to various organizations as needs unfold, including those in other nations and situations.’

CHOOSE WHO YOU SUPPORT

To select which organization will receive the full value of your purchase, enter one of the below codes during checkout (just as you would a coupon or discount code). This is optional, but we’d love to see you involved.

Médecins Sans Frontières/ Doctors Without Borders

Use code: DOCTORS

An independent, global movement providing medical aid where it’s needed most. As hundreds of thousands of people are forced to escape the conflict in Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is working to set up emergency response activities in the country and dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

World Central Kitchen

Use code: MEALS

Food is a universal human right. World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. WCK is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine

Use code: SAFETY

An independent, neutral organization ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence. The International Committee of the Red Cross – together with its partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – remains active in Ukraine, saving and protecting the lives of victims of armed conflict and violence. Our neutral and impartial humanitarian action supports the most vulnerable people.

Please do what you can to learn about Ukraine and other crises from reputable and trusted news sources. If you have the means to spread the word, please do so with respect and compassion. We wish peace for the people of Ukraine and all who come to their aid.

We’re keeping our Ukrainian friends at SineVibes and UI Mother in our thoughts and prayers as this crisis unfolds. Stay strong!