The Prodigy Announce England Tour, First Shows Since Keith Flint's Death
The Prodigy are going on tour this year to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of their seminal album The Fat Of The Land. These will be the first gigs for The Prodigy since the death of Keith Flint a little over three years ago.
Liam Howlett and Maxim released the following statement, presented as they typed it: “WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN, THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP, WE'LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE,” they exclaim.
“THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY ,,, NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!,” signed off by Liam H & Maxim.
The group’s most recent album No Tourists arrived in 2018.
The shows are only in England at this point, with cities like Liverpool, Sheffield and London booked for the tour. See all of the stops below. Fan pre-sale starts at 9am GMT March 9th and general sale at 9am GMT March 11th. Head HERE for sign up and tickets.
Tour Dates:
07/08: Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/09: Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/14: Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall
07/15: Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds
07/16: Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
07/18: Newcastle upon Tyne @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
07/19: Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
07/21: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/22: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/23: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton