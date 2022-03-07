The Prodigy Announce England Tour, First Shows Since Keith Flint's Death

The tour will be in part for the 25-year anniversary of 'The Fat Of The Land.'

The Prodigy photo by Rahul Singh

The Prodigy are going on tour this year to coincide with the 25-year anniversary of their seminal album The Fat Of The Land. These will be the first gigs for The Prodigy since the death of Keith Flint a little over three years ago.

Liam Howlett and Maxim released the following statement, presented as they typed it: “WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN, THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP, WE'LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE,” they exclaim.

“THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY ,,, NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!,” signed off by Liam H & Maxim.

The group’s most recent album No Tourists arrived in 2018.

The shows are only in England at this point, with cities like Liverpool, Sheffield and London booked for the tour. See all of the stops below. Fan pre-sale starts at 9am GMT March 9th and general sale at 9am GMT March 11th. Head HERE for sign up and tickets.

Tour Dates:



07/08: Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/09: Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/14: Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall

07/15: Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds

07/16: Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

07/18: Newcastle upon Tyne @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

07/19: Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

07/21: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/22: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/23: London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton