UK Rapper RAPTUM Releases New Single "Eject That: Empty Shells (The Fugazi)"

RAPTUM Mark Omotobora

There are some artists who have just got it. Effortlessly charismatic with a smooth and confident flow. RAPTUM is an emcee on the rise and the sky really is the limit for the Leyton-based artist. His latest offering displays an artist at the top of his lyrical game. Nothing short of production, RAPTUM murders the Epik The Dawn-produced beat with rewind-worthy wordplay and catchy vocal hooks.

The instrumental features spacey soundscapes driven by hard-hitting drums, but sparse and minimal enough to allow RAPTUM’s vocal delivery to shine through. And shine it does. For an artist of such talent we sure hope he releases more music this year. As each time he does he certainly makes him claim for why the focus should be on him.

When asked about the new single, he described that “I was deeply focused and fired up when writing this, I had the beat playing for like five hours straight. My mind was racing with concepts surrounding my distaste for inauthenticity. Hence, the three titles of which (The Fugazi) was the first.”

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | SoundCloud | Bandcamp