Webinar: YouTube Growth Tips You Can’t Ignore in 2022 [Spotlight]

Viberate will host three digital marketing experts and showcase using music data to effectively grow your YouTube presence with this webinar.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate just announced another free educational online session. It will host three digital marketing experts and showcase using music data to effectively grow your YouTube presence.

Joining the panel will be Jay Gilbert, the strategic mind behind effective marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses, Steve Lewis, director of User-generated content & Video at Symphonic Distribution, and Ziga Artac, data analyst at Viberate.

“There are over two billion monthly active users on YouTube, and 600 hours of video being uploaded every minute. So while there’s plenty of opportunity to be heard, there’s also a lot of competing content,” says Gilbert. “Using data to effectively tap into the right audiences is imperative, and we’re happy to see labels and musicians finally adopting the approach.”

Join the exclusive webinar online on Wednesday, March 30th at 12 PM EST / 6 PM CET. The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.

