Weedsday Playlist: CannAssistants CEO TaJanna Mallory Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

TaJanna Mallory Christina Jones

TaJanna Mallory is founder and CEO at CannAssistants, a virtual assistant (VA) agency that provides administrative support to mid-size cannabis companies, founders, and business executives. In 2016, after spending over a decade providing administrative support, human resources, and talent recruiting for large teams and C-level executives in both the for-profit and nonprofit space, TaJanna launched on her own with a focus on providing these much needed services to the cannabis industry.

TaJanna is dedicating her Weedsday Playlist to International Women's Day and Women’s History Month: “Women are amazing, and in the past two years I've been especially fascinated by the resilience that I've seen among women in my network. Women have had to pivot their careers, businesses and their families as we navigate this new world in creative ways without letting the obstacles stand in our way. At the same time, I've watched women seek and provide support in ways that are more vulnerable and authentic. This higher level of bond and sisterhood is so refreshing!”

Let’s celebrate this special occasion with songs from Beyoncé, Jonathan McReynolds, Rick Ross & Jay Z and more!

1. Beyoncé - Black Parade

Do I even have to say it? I love Beyoncé. Duh. This song is a beautiful celebration of black people and African-American culture. It really makes me dance, especially when she says, "Ooh, goin' up, goin' up, motherland, motherland drip on me/ Ooh, melanin, melanin, my drip is skin deep, like / Ooh, motherland, motherland, motherland, motherland drip on me / Ooh, yeah, I can't forget my history is her-story, yeah."

2. D'Angelo and The Vanguard - Sugah Daddy

D'Angelo's entire body of work is so just so smooth. I feel like this track is stimulating and highlights the beauty of his vocals with his ridiculously amazing band. It's just downright funky!

3. Rick Ross and Jay Z - The Devil is a Lie

Rick Ross is my go to when I'm heads down and need to power through work. I don't know why, but it works every time (especially with a great Sativa)!

4. Notorious B.I.G. & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Notorious Thugs

I love how Biggie opens this up with the switch up of his normal flow. This track is also so nostalgic for me. Growing up in Chicago, we used to jump double-dutch to the lyrics of some of our favorite songs and Biggie & Bone were always on the list separately. Obviously, when this song came out, it was the perfect combo for our jump rope festivities.

5. Jonathan McReynolds - God is Good

I grew up a church kid and my faith has continued to carry me today. So I can't have a playlist without a gospel track! For me, cannabis, meditation, prayer and music are all stress relievers. This song is one that I go-to when I meditate with music and want to be in a headspace of gratefulness.