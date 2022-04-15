The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of March 2022

Sasha’s highly anticipated rework of Photek’s seminal cut "Aviator" has been catching attention and accruing never ending track ID/release requests ever since Sasha dropped it in his Beatport ReConnect live stream at the start of lockdown. It’s now finally out, marking the start of an exciting new project from Sasha and Last Night On Earth. Re-interpreting the theme from Photek’s 2011 Aviator EP kicks off the TEN project in a powerful way.

The immense synth chords and tight drums make this rework a hypnotic builder with Sasha’s stamp undoubtedly present. This 10 minute odyssey transforms the original into a track ready for the club.