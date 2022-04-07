Magnetic's 7 Best Headphones For Music Production In 2022

More producers than ever are ditching expensive monitors, opting instead to invest in best headphones for their music productions.

That's because the best headphones can oftentimes bring so much more to the table than monitors can. The sound of the best headphones aren't colored by the shape and treatment of the room you're producing in. The best headphones don't rely on one single listening position for optimal results...

And, most importantly for me (and many of the touring producer/DJs that I know), headphones allow you to get predictable and professional results while you are on the go.

But not all headphones are treated the same. So let's dive into our short list of the best headphones you, or the music producer in your life, needs to check out.

V-MODA CROSSFADE M-100 AUDIOPHILE HEADPHONES

The Crossfade M-100's are V-Moda's entry points into the top-tier market for music producers.

These headphones have all the trappings of an industry-competitive set of cans, but what sets this pair apart from the wealth of other music production headphones in the $250-300 price range is simply the sound quality they put out.

V-Moda takes their definition of 'audiophile headphone' seriously with this model, and the quality is second to none; meaning you'll be working on your mixdowns and productions in the highest possible fidelity.

On top of this, the design and construction of these cans offers comfort durability, meaning less ear fatigue and a better overall production experience.

AKG K553 PRO STUDIO HEADPHONES

Next up on our list of entry level headphones for producers is the AKG K553s.

AKG has long been a heavy-hitting name in the music production space, and the K553s offer a lightweight, low impedance option for the travel-light music producers on the go.

The closed back, over-ear composition of these headphones offers for stellar monitor, mixing, and mastering while their unique performance perfectly blends the line between noise-isolation and a spacious, dimensional sound.

PIONEER HRM-7 HEADPHONES

Pioneer is predominantly known for being the industry standard in regards for DJ and live performance gear, but that by no means discredits their aptitude for creating high-quality toys for the producer community as well.

And what makes these headphones so special specifically, is that they offer the widest frequency response range of almost any mid-tier production headphone on the market. We're talking 5-40k Hz range, which is almost unheard of!

These headphones also shoot for a highly unobstructed sound, leaving you with a clear and accurate representation of the audio that is unaffected air or design. This not only leads to the aforementioned quality of sound, but also a highly enjoyable listening experience.

THE SAMSON Z45 PROFESSIONAL STUDIO HEADPHONES

The Samson Z45's are the perfect blend of DJ utility and producer functionality, so if you're one of the many artists who are splitting time between both then these are the models for you.

I say this, because the Z45s offer a nice, warm, and rich mid-range which many other headphones at this price point are seriously lacking. This warmer midrange thrives on the bass-heavy genres like DnB and dubstep, as it's all too easy to over-mix and compensate the sub frequencies if your listening environment or tools don't help compensate for it.

The warming of this specific frequency band that the Z45's adhere to means that the subtler sounds of the mix are drawn to the forefront of the project, allowing you to hear the most minute details of your project in crystalline clarity.

NEUMANN NDH 20 HEADPHONES

via Neumann

Neumann has had a hand in the production world for some time, making some of the finest mid-tier microphones and monitors you could ask for for your small studio. But a couple of years ago, they solidified their jump to the broader production world by introducing their NDH line of headphones.

These cans are predictable and clear, offering a flat frequency response for producers looking not to have their sound colored or affected like the previous headphones tend to do.

What makes these headphones stand out from the rest is Neumann's emphasis on portability. Folding hinges, detachable cables, and a lightweight carrying case allow you to take these headphones on the go and produce wherever your heart desires.

TMA-2 STUDIO WIRELESS HEADPHONES

AIAIAI

Knowing that Richie Hawtin and AIAIAI have collaborated on this alone makes it enough to pique any true producer-fanatic's attention.

The W+ Link technology embedded in these headphones are tailor-made for music produciton, and provide zero latency and lossless audio for the user. What W+ is is an audio codec that relies on a specific frequency band to send bluetooth audio at the highest possible level of quality.

This helps, because the wireless nature of these headphones means you can be moving around the studio, tweaking synths and dialing in guitar tunings using the headphones 80+ hours of battery life and never have to worry about delay, latency, or loss of quality in your work.

ORPHEUS HEADPHONES

Senheiser has a reputation in this word to uphold, and its diamond-standard was established in the early 1990's when it debuted the Orpheus model of headphones which sold, then, for a whopping $16k.

Well the company recently revamped the iconic model to be something better than it's ever been....

The only problem is that it's going to cost you close to $55k!

Okay, so maybe this final option is a bit of a troll option. But I did say this is the Best Headphones For Music Production after all didn't I?

