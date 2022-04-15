Alex Preston & Julia Church Share Upbeat Disco Gem 'Pink Rocket'

Alex Preston & Julia Church - Pink Rocket Via Another Rhythm Records

Working between Alex's home in Australia and Julia's in London - 'Pink Rocket' represents a meeting of creative minds, bonding over a love for funk and nu-disco. A track with plenty of vibe, building towards the summer months - 'Pink Rocket' packs a lyrical message that aligns with the LGBTQIA+ community, speaking on the songwriting, Julia states:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I wrote [..Pink Rocket..] after a friend confided in me about their sexuality and how not embracing it fully felt like an anchor in their life. Our busy world makes it hard for some to carve out their space and live authentically. I imagined the silence and disconnection of outer space to be a safe haven for them to explore themselves so I would help to build their rocket and join them on their quest.” - Julia Church

The track builds from a solid groove, layering Preston's vintage funk guitar riffs and including layers of sax and improvisation throughout. Julia's vocal adds a glorious topline element, resulting in an all-round feel-good piece of disco.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“The first time I heard Julia’s original version of Pink Rocket I was hooked and had to work with her on it. The track came together pretty quickly as it just came flowing out. I wanted the track to be simple at the start, with just the guitar and vocal; and, then expand taking the listener on a journey as if they were boarding the Pink Rocket.

It’s such a beautiful song at the core and I think it’s going to be one of those records that means something special to so many people.” - Alex Preston

Find Alex Preston on Facebook | Instagram

Find Julia Church on Facebook | Instagram