Lane 8 has had an explosive few years, taking his delicate and minimal approach to melodic house music to the main stages of Coachella and beyond.

And like any true pioneer of the genre, Lane 8's iconic sound has inspired entire generations of producers and artists to follow suite, parroting and drawing inspiration from Lane 8's releases on Anjunadeep and his own imprint, This Never Happened.

So let's dive into Magnetic's list of artists who sound like Lane 8.