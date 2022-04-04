Audiophiles like their music but love their gear and these are the 7 best wireless headphones every audiophile needs to hear about in 2022.

Wireless headphone technology has exploded in the past years, meaning it's never been a better time to be an audiophile. Gone are the days where you need to perfectly dial in your listening environment or home theater system, because wireless headphones offer perfect listening on the go, at the gym, or working in the yard at home.

But not every wireless headphone is created equal which is why we have assembled the comprehensive list of the 7 best headphones every audiophile needs to know about this year.

#1 V-MODA CROSSFADE WIRELESS HEADPHONE

V-Moda has long been a favorite of touring DJs and casual listeners alike; and for good reason. They're sleek, sound great, and come with a suite of features that are hard to find amongst compatible models.

We Why Love It: The rechargeable battery, housed in the left ear cup, lasts an impressive twelve hours (which is two more than the industry standard) and its metallic and durable design is built for life on the road.

#2 SOUNDCORE LIBERTY 2 PRO WIRELESS HEADPHONES

via Soundcore

If these wireless headphones are good enough for Grammy-winning producers than they must be good doing something right! And with the ease of use, comfort, and overall quality that is provided by these wireless headphones it's easy to see why audiophiles of all levels can find some serious value in these.

We Why Love It: Custom software enables the EQ curves in the headphones to shape to your ears and sonic profiles, allowing you to personalize your listening experience. What audiophile doesn't like that in their wireless headphone?

#3 FLARES PRO WIRELESS HEADPHONE

via Flare Pro

If you're looking for compact headphones for easy traveling and portability, these are your best options. When we tried out another of the products on this line back in 2015, we were shocked by the sheer crystalline quality of the R2Pros and we were proud to see Flare Audio follow up that model with an even hotter pair of buds.

We Why Love It: Their acoustic lens technology allows for easy implementation of these wireless headphone's most powerful features. This technology focuses sound directly into the eardrum for the most accurate sonic delivery possible.

#4 THE HOOKE VERSE WIRELESS HEADPHONES

As the world pushes towards digital life and meta-influences, it's becoming increasingly clear 3D audio is the future and there is no better time than now to get involved. For anyone who doesn't know, 3D audio is; think of it as if you heard the sound naturally through your own ears, there is a left ear and a right ear and along with front and back, you get the feeling of audio depth.

Few other models on the market allow you to tap into the revolutionary wireless headphone technology so easily and we all know how much audiophiles love staying on the cutting edge of the latest buzz.

We Why Love It: Simply put, these wireless headphones are new and exciting and if you are looking to be at the forefront of a budding technology these earphones are a must have. Plus they allow for recording and working with 3D audio, not just listening, so producers and engineers should make note of the functionality within.

#5 URBANITE XL WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Urbanite XL Wireless Headphone Review

Senheiser is an industry staple, meaning the quality assurance is certainly there even as they step away from their usual product lines in favor of a new wireless headphone. Having tried these out personally, what I think their shining quality would be is the comfort and ease of use of these headphones. They simply feel, and sound, great!

We Why Love It: These are my go-to headphones for life on the go. While I'm traveling, working, and away from the music studio. Not only because they felt inline on the cans themselves are top-notch but also because they fold up in a nice and compact case which is a massive perk for any audiophile on the go.

#6 TMA-2 STUDIO WIRELESS HEADPHONE

AIAIAI

It's 2022 and you shouldn't feel bound to being connected to hardware to be able to get quality audio. At least that's how techno-legend Richie Hawtin feels. Which is why he teamed up with AIAIAI to bring a set of wireless headphones specifically designed with the producer in mind.

We Why Love It: Sure, we picked these up for the quality audio but we hype them this hard for their minute effect on the environment. Using predominantly recycled plastic and reused goods, these phenomenal headphones make big waves in audio and leave small impressions on the earth.

#7 ABRA REVO WIRELESS HEADPHONE

These are a great entry-level pair of cans for any would audiophile (especially for those audiophiles looking into the bass-heavy genres of dance music). As such, they offer a nice punchy bass and a custom-shaped EQ curve to help ensure your dance music sounds killer. Don't like the EQ curve? No problem! The easy-to-use app allows to simple customization and tweaks .

We Why Love It: They are simple, small, and effective. What more could you want? The sleek aesthetics look great and are a solid budget option for those looking to upgrade their on-the-go listenings.

