Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim Drop "Speed Trials on Acid"

Two of the biggest names in house music team up to drop 'Speed Trials on Acid' off of Carl Cox's upcoming album.

'Speed Trial on Acid' is about car racing, going fast, and getting from A to B in as short a time as possible

Pulled from his upcoming studio album, Carl Cox teams up with another industry heavyweight, Fatboy Slim, to drop a new single' Speed Trials on Acid.'

Created during the peak lockdown, Carl Cox brought all of the energy he infectiously brings to his live sets into the studio to create a vocal-heavy, belter that has all the pieces in place to be the anthem of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

'Speed Trials on Acid' has pounding and house-centric kick patterns a feel-good vocal that cuts through the noise, and high-energy percussions that don't let up from the jump.

Fatboy Slim's signature sonic flavor can be heard throughout the record as well, as the heavy use of 303 acid sounds adds drive and squelch to the record making the end product of these two legends greater than the sum of all its parts.

On top of it all, Detroit mainstay, Dan Diamond, adds his soon-to-be timeless vocals atop the production making this track a house and techno head's dream.

So snag your copy of this killer release before it falls into heavy rotation this festival season.