Coachella 2022 Preview: Post-Covid Party Party in the Desert

After a two-year hiatus, Desert Gold at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs returns for its 13th year of festival weekend parties ends with another double weekend of programming to bliss the body and muse the mind, including live performances by Sudan Archives and Esty as resident DJs Pangea Sound and Chulita Vinyl Club deliver hours of sweat dripping music to keep the bootie shaking for hours. Los Angeles based Analog Culture Collective In Sheep’s Clothing will take over The Amigo Room next to the hotel lobby, curating nightly DJs as well as a beverage program inspired by the former In Sheep’s Clothing hi-fi bar.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club will also unveil its new, large-scale mural on the Commune wall from artist Kris Chau. Global dance music collective and party-makers Pangea Sound anchor weekend one as resident DJs, with daytime poolside sets Friday through Sunday. Saturday’s Pangea Sound kickback will be hosted by Tribe and EngineEars, before ceding to Los Angeles-based Sudan Archives for her headlining set. Sunday sees The second weekend of programming kicks off Thursday night, April 21 with record label Future Classic throwing a party in the Amigo Room.

All-vinyl, all-genre, all-women DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club will hit the decks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday poolside. Saturday’s headlining performance comes from Los Angeles-based Esty, whose Estyland EP came out in February 2022. The Do-Over will rejoin to close out the proceedings on Sunday.

From Friday through Sunday across both weekends, the hotel is pleased to welcome In Sheep’s Clothing to The Amigo Room. The ISC crew will take over the space, programming a rotating roster of DJs and contributing a drinks menu featuring cocktails from their beloved hi-fi bar in Los Angeles.

DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / TIME: 12 pm - 1 am / LOCATION: Ace Hotel & Swim Club

RSVP HERE: https://acehotel.com/palm-springs/goings-on/