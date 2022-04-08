Coachella 2022 Preview: Post-Covid Party Party in the Desert
Coachella is back from a two year hiatus and with it comes two weekends filled with some of the best events and parties that the desert has to offer.
THURSDAY:
FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO PRE-PARTY
Celebrating the return of Coachella, Marker Broadcasting and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino are kicking off Weekend One with a kick-off pre-party from 5 pm - 7 pm. On Thursday April 14, ALT 101.5 FM and Honda of the Desert will be sponsoring a free concert by Norwegian song/songwriter Girl In Red with Whole Damn Mess opening.
And for those who weren't able to get Coachella wristbands, as an added bonus, Fantasy Springs will be giving away wristbands to a few lucky winners.
DATE: April 14, 2022 / TIME: 5 pm–7 pm / LOCATION: Fantasy Springs Casino Resort
RSVP HERE: FREE FOR ALL
THE DIVOTS IN THE DESERT INVITATIONAL
Malbon Golf Apparel x StockX have teamed up for a kick-off night filled with music, drinks and "Shots in the Night" a new exciting after dark golfing experience. Located at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, early birds will definitely get the golfing worm to start off a weekend of parties, music, booze and golf.
DATE: April 14, 2022 / TIME: 4 pm–??? / LOCATION: Indian Wells Golf Resort
RSVP HERE: CLOSED
Friday
THE RETREAT (FRI - SUN)
The RETREAT will take place April 15-17 in Indio over festival weekend, as a VIP beauty and fashion experience.
Celebrities, influencers, artists and musicians will be gathering at an exclusive private estate for a curated VIP experience April 15-17. All invited guests will be treated craft drinks made with Tres Generaciones Tequila, refreshments such as Caliwater by Vanessa Hudgens, Superbird tequila and wine spritzers in a can by Cool Cat, DJs and special surprises, plus innovative food from top-tier chefs including Chef Leo Bongarra and snacks like Cookie Pop & Candy Pop and Wonderful Pistachios. Attendees will enjoy a one-stop-shop for gifting of weekend essentials such as Mou summer footwear, Canadian Classics apparel and Miage Skincare plus wellness activations and poolside relaxing before the festivities get into full swing.
The weekend will be capped with an epic Sunday recovery brunch prepared by some of L.A.'s finest chefs.
DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / TIME: TBA / LOCATION: Indio Estate
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
GALA MUSIC X TAO - DESERT NIGHTS
Gala Music is using rewards, NFTs, and Web3 interoperability to build a decentralized world of music that uplifts artists, fans, and collectors like never before.
Tao has teamed up with Gala to bring some of the biggest names in music together for an unforgettable night of dancing on a one-of-a-kind NFT dancefloor. The experience will combine the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics and incredible music.
Supporting Brand Sponsors will be Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands and Absolut Vodka
DATE: April 15, 2022 / TIME: 11 pm - 4 am / LOCATION: TBA
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
DESERT GOLD (FRI - SUN)
After a two-year hiatus, Desert Gold at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs returns for its 13th year of festival weekend parties ends with another double weekend of programming to bliss the body and muse the mind, including live performances by Sudan Archives and Esty as resident DJs Pangea Sound and Chulita Vinyl Club deliver hours of sweat dripping music to keep the bootie shaking for hours. Los Angeles based Analog Culture Collective In Sheep’s Clothing will take over The Amigo Room next to the hotel lobby, curating nightly DJs as well as a beverage program inspired by the former In Sheep’s Clothing hi-fi bar.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club will also unveil its new, large-scale mural on the Commune wall from artist Kris Chau. Global dance music collective and party-makers Pangea Sound anchor weekend one as resident DJs, with daytime poolside sets Friday through Sunday. Saturday’s Pangea Sound kickback will be hosted by Tribe and EngineEars, before ceding to Los Angeles-based Sudan Archives for her headlining set. Sunday sees The second weekend of programming kicks off Thursday night, April 21 with record label Future Classic throwing a party in the Amigo Room.
All-vinyl, all-genre, all-women DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club will hit the decks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday poolside. Saturday’s headlining performance comes from Los Angeles-based Esty, whose Estyland EP came out in February 2022. The Do-Over will rejoin to close out the proceedings on Sunday.
From Friday through Sunday across both weekends, the hotel is pleased to welcome In Sheep’s Clothing to The Amigo Room. The ISC crew will take over the space, programming a rotating roster of DJs and contributing a drinks menu featuring cocktails from their beloved hi-fi bar in Los Angeles.
DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / TIME: 12 pm - 1 am / LOCATION: Ace Hotel & Swim Club
RSVP HERE: https://acehotel.com/palm-springs/goings-on/
GALORE X NTWRK RANCH 2022
Galore Magazine has teamed up with NTWRK to bring the Galore Ranch to Palm Springs for weekend one of the festival. Hosted by Tyga and Chloe Cherry, the Ranch promises to be filled with special live performances and live streams on the NTWRK app from influencers Melody, Ehsani, Don C, Sean Wotherspoon and Freddie Gibbs. Refreshing libations will be provided by 1800 Tequila with beauty kiosks by NYX.
DATE: April 15, 2022 / TIME: 2 pm - 6 pm / LOCATION: Palm Springs
RSVP HERE: Coming Soon
HANJAN DAY CLUB (FRI - SUN)
Hanjan Day Club will deliver a wellness oasis in the middle of the desert at a secret location in Palm Desert, filled with holistic health, beauty and wellness treatments along with food and cocktails. Hosted by Zach Campbell, Legendary Damon, O'Neal McKnight with music all weekend long with special guest DJs Cassidy, Mos, Iesha Irene & William Lifestyle. RSVPs will shut down soon so get yours in asap.
DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / TIME: TBA / LOCATION: TBA
RSVP HERE: https://hanjan.store/pages/hanjan-coachella
Saturday
HBO MAX - THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT PREFLIGHT LOUNGE
HBO Max debuts in the desert with a two-day activation to promote season 2 of The Flight Attendant. Partnering with Sameday Health, Brentwood Home, The Remedy Place And Loops Beauty At The Ace Hotel In Palm Springs, the Preflight Lounge will offer invited guests to wellness treatments for festival party goers and a sneak peak at first episode of season two of the Max Original THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT ahead of its premiere on April 21.
Inspired by Cassie’s wellness journey, the Preflight Lounge will be a curated collection of wellness programming, treatments, and activities designed to guests to a “fest better” state. Onsite, trained professionals from Sameday Health, Brentwood Home, The Remedy Place and Loops Beauty will provide complimentary IV therapy, cryo-facials, lymphatic drainage massages, 24K ear seeding, guided yoga sessions and more.
Guests at The Flight Attendant Preflight Lounge will also be able to explore interactive elements inspired by the mysteries and adventures fans can expect from the show’s upcoming season.
Please note all guests must make reservations for all treatments and also must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.
DATE: April 16-17, 2022 / TIME: 9 am–4 pm / LOCATION: The Ace Hotel
RSVP: INVITE ONLY
CREATE & CULTIVATE
Create & Cultivate are returning to the Palm Springs after a two year break with their ever so popular Desert Pop-Up. Like past years, C&C will be bringing back an afternoon of snacks and refreshments from 12:00 pm - 1:15 pm, a panel discussion from some of social media's favorite content creators, to discuss the rise of TikTok and how creators are shaping the platform from 1:15 pm - 2:00 pm, a Keynote announcement from 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm, with Happy Hour cocktails to till the end of the event.
Past years have always been a ton of fun with elaborate and beautiful photo booths, refreshing cocktails by the pool, pop-up shops with the latest fashion trends and delicious snacks like yogurt parfaits with granola and fresh fruit.
Doors open at 12:00 pm, with the first 200 guests to receive a gift bag worth $500, so don't be late!
All in attendance must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks will be required (and provided!).
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 12pm - 4 pm / LOCATION: The Ace Hotel
ROLLING STONE LIVE
Rolling Stone Live is returning to the Arrive Hotel for another epic pool party, celebrating their inaugural Creators Issue release, featuring special performing guests Grace Mckagan, Carwash, BLXST, James Hype and a special DJ set by legendary DJ/producer Gryffin.
Special guest DJs Denise Love Hewett and Tolula Adeyemi will also be on the decks keeping the music flowing. META will host their Creator House via satellite activation, to highlight emerging creators. Lucky Brand will also be returning to host their Future Fantastic Pop-Up along with the Abra Conquer Crypto Cafe. Resorts World Las Vegas with the Zouk Group have also joined forces to keep the cocktail spirits flowing with Ciroc, Madre Mezcal and wine by Matua.
Other pop-ups and kiosks will be sponsored by Lovesac, Rayban, Reign Energy, Origin Water and Tractor Beverage Co.
This pool party has proven to be one of the highlights of festival weekend one so DO NOT MISS this!
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 12 pm–6 pm / LOCATION: The Arrive Hotel
RSVP HERE: https://rsliveps.splashthat.com/
THE ZOE REPORT'S ZOEASIS
Returning for its sixth year, after a two year hiatus, The Zoe Report will be hosting the return of the desert ZOEoasis on Saturday, April 16th at a secret location in the Coachella Valley. The maven of "Now", Rachel Zoe, will be hosting her Express Style Studio (launching in May 2022), offering a sneak peek of her exclusively designed collection, which will include a chic photo experience.
Outshine Orchard will be on site offering a selection of delicious real fruit frozen bars to keep guests refreshed and cool in the desert sun, as Keys Soulcare will be crafting charm bracelets created to inspire daily rituals that combine mind, body, spirit and connection through the brand's offerings.
DJs Chloé Caillet and Amrit will be keeping the aural vibes flowing as many influential artists, musicians and talent will be in attendance to frolic in this little slice of desert paradise with crafted cocktails by Unmuddled and sparkling delights by Soulboost.
Invited guests will also have the opportunity to freshen up, pre-festival, at the Glimmer Bar. European Wax Center's Brilliant Brow Bar will offer on-site shaping to keep those brows on point. For those wanting to escape the desert heat, the Constellation of Dreams lounge will offer shade from the sun as guests create core memories with the interactive photo studio, gaze upon sun and sustainability inspired art installations and revitalize their spiritual wellness in The Light Box.
Details are still coming in but to get an idea of what the ZOEasis is all about, check out one of our recaps (here).
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 2 pm - 6 pm / LOCATION: Buena Vista, Coachella Valley
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
JEETER X TAO - DESERT NIGHTS
For night 2, Jeeter, the #1 cannabis pre-roll brand, is curating some over-the-top moments in line with its dedication to experience and high vibes, including an extravagant aerial presentation that guests will not want to miss.
World-class DJ performances and many more surprises that will make for an unforgettable night and one for the festival party history books.
Supporting Brand Sponsors will be Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Miraval, Enroot, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Vineyard Brands and Absolut Vodka
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 11 pm–4 am / LOCATION: TBA
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
NEON CARNIVAL
Levi's and Tequila Don Julio present the glorious return of the Neon Carnival for its 11th year as the festival's most coveted after-party and for the first time, socialite and long time Neon Carnival VIP, Paris Hilton will be hosting the desert festivities.
Since the beginning of Neon Carnival's after-party reign, they have proven and continue to prove to be the stand alone pinnacle of late night greatness. With so many celebrity guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Rihanna, Diddy, Jamie Foxx, Selena Gomez, Post Malone, Aaron Paul, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyga, Iggy Azalea and many more, it's no surprise they continue to be the dominant after hour place to be.
This year, to keep party-goers hydrated, Liquid I.V. will be insuring that everyone's hydration levels are at optimum levels as they dance to ridiculously banging tracks dished out by DJ Ruckus, Kayper, Mel Debarge and other special guests. Smirnoff Vodka will also be doling out their new Neon Lemonades to keep spirits vivaciously alive and dancing all through the night.
Many thanks and applause are due to the event-visionary Brent Bolthouse as he continues to deliver the greatest desert experience in the history of the Coachella Valley.
So now’s the time to call in those favors, hit up your friends in high places and get yourself invited to the biggest and the most coveted Coachella weekend afterparty of the year.
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 10 pm–4 am / LOCATION: The Desert International Horse Park
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
Sunday
THE DO OVER
After an unwanted two year break, the Do-Over is back to take over the Ace Hotel's Commune Pool on both Sundays of weekend one and weekend two. If you've never been to the Do-Over, let's just say it is one of the longest running and most fun Sunday party of good vibes and the greatest in hip hop talent. Even after a weekend of non-stop dancing, drinking and everything else, the energetic crowds always come to turn the Ace Hotel's Commune Pool out.
In keeping with Do-Over tradition, special guests are not announced and just show up on the decks. Make sure to RSVP below and check this out before you hit the festival one last time or call it a weekend and leave the desert.
DATE: April 17, 2022 / TIME: 12 pm–6 pm / LOCATION: The Ace Hotel
RSVP HERE: https://thedoover.net/
TAO BEACH DAYCLUB
Along with the return of Tao Desert Nights, the group will be creating a tropical oasis inspired by their popular day club TAO Beach located in The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. The signature Balinese elements of TAO Beach will be incorporated into the desert landscape. The culinary team from Tao Beach will be onsite to provide elevated food offerings inspired by the Las Vegas menu.
Supporting Brand Sponsors will be Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Miraval, Enroot, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Vineyard Brands and Absolut Vodka
Previous events have been heavily attended by star-studded audiences including Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Diddy, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Jamie Foxx, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, and more.
DATE: April 17, 2022 / TIME: 2 pm – 6 pm / LOCATION: The Ace Hotel
RSVP HERE: INVITE ONLY
PAY TO PLAY:
RHONDA QUEEN OF THE DESERT (FRI)
Friday night’s Rhonda show will be hosted by fellow “Friday” icon Rebecca Black, along with Brazilian star Pabllo Vittar, with sets from Jayda G, SG Lewis, Purple Disco Machine (one of my favorites) and Rhonda’s longstanding residents Goddollars and Paradise.
DATE: April 15, 2022 / TIME: 10 pm - LATE / LOCATION: Ross Aviation Thermal Airport
BUY TICKETS HERE: RHONDA QUEEN OF THE DESERT
DESERT AIR AFTERS (SAT)
DATE: April 16, 2022 / TIME: 10 pm - LATE / LOCATION: Ross Aviation Thermal Airport
BUY TICKETS HERE: DESERT AIR
ART OF THE WILD (SUN)
DATE: April 17, 2022 / TIME: 10 pm - LATE / LOCATION: Ross Aviation Thermal Airport
BUY TICKETS HERE: ART OF THE WILD
DAY CLUB (WEEKEND 1 & 2)
DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / April 22-24, 2022 / LOCATION: Hilton Palm Springs
BUY TICKETS HERE: DAYCLUB
SOHO DESERT HOUSE (FRI-SUN)
The infamous Soho House has announced their "Desert House" will be live for both Coachella weekends and Stagecoach, which will be situated near the festival grounds. Weekend one will feature artists in the above flyer. Some featured sponsors will be Beyond, Patron, Erewhon and Caliwater.
Purchasing tickets will grant you access without Soho membership and will unlock parking and unlimited food and drink. All purchases must be made prior to the event. Weekend access will run $500 per person or $185 per person for daily access. "Founders" and "Under 27" memberships receive a 50% discount for access.
DATE: April 15-17, 2022 / TIME: 12 pm - 12 am / LOCATION: Indio, CA
BUY TICKETS HERE: Soho Desert House
ADIDAS X SEAN WOTHERSPOON GIVEAWAY
If you are going to Coachella, here's your chance to get a customized vintage Adidas Original jacket by Sean Wotherspoon. Adidas has teamed up with Sean Wotherspoon and will be giving away 100 custom one-of-a-kind jackets inside Coachella. All you need to do is sign up here.