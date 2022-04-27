Visionary Artist Drops Remix Package Ahead of Metaverse App Launch
Dutch producer, visionary artist and forward-looking creative artist Coloray launches a uniquely experimental remix package ahead of one of his most exciting projects to date.
Evidently an artist with a multi-layered approach to music and marketing, his 2021 album Future Static featured a heavily conceptual visual accompaniment, based on “the concept of man and computer creating a new reality where logic and emotion seem to be at odds with one another." - It's an idea he's taking even further with the launch of a VR App this Spring.
Users can preview the aesthetic style of the app with the new music video for 'Face of Value' below
The remix package starts with a pulsating piece of breakbeat techno in the form of Baril's remix of 'Broken Mirrors' - a deep and emotive piece that uses the vocals to provide a melodic accompaniment to a deep groove.
Sam Goku then takes 'Line Break' in a percussive, experimental direction with some leftfield production that leaves the original piece far behind. The project then finishes with an ambient remix of 'Center of the C#' by Nadia Struiwigh.
Listen to the remix package in full below
Keep up to date with Coloray via his socials below
