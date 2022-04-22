Disfreq's 'Gotta Be Big' Grabs The Attention of Solomun, Pete Tong, and More

Disfreq's latest single on Gorgon City's REALM Records and is set to become one of the hottest records in dance music.

Ireland's Disfreq has been crushing the house scene of late with a steady string of releases that have been catching the attention of some of the heaviest hitters in the industry. And if the likes of Pete Tong, Solomun, and more at taking notice, then they must be doing something right.

Their latest release is backed by Gorgon City's REALM Records and is quickly on pace to be one of the hottest records of the year.

What 'Gotta Be Big' lacks in nuanced sound design and complex arrangements, it makes up for in pure, energetic grooves. It's no wonder why so many legends have had this track in heavy rotation for months.

Be sure to check out Disfreq's upcoming festival tour dates, where they are sure to play this heavy hitter.

