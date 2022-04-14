DJ Fresh Celebrates 10 Years of 'Gold Dust' With Remix Package

DJ Fresh - Gold Dust (10th Anniversary Remixes) Eddie Otchere

Even casual electronic music fans will be aware of the behemoth of electronic music DJ Fresh's impact on dance music. Starting out as one third of legendary DnB outfit Bad Company, he soon shot to mainstream success with a number of high profile tracks and collabs - this all started with his breakout hit 'Gold Dust.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fresh's own label, the legendary Breakbeat Chaos which has been home to Brookes Brothers, Camo & Krooked, Pendulum, Sigma and Adam F over the years - today marks 10 years of the label. As a celebration, they're dropping a massive set of remixes of Gold dust from some of the best rising talent in the UK.

The package kicks off at 170BPM with a pulsating remix from Bou and Used, showcasing the modern, minimal approach to drum & bass.

The release then takes it down in tempo, with Marten Hørger taking on the first bassline house version of the track - keeping in line with the original vibe, at a lower tempo. Skepsis then takes that idea and brings a seriously grotty bassline to proceedings. There's also a seriously vibey breaks remix from electronic legend Krafty Kuts which provides a treat at the end of the release.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the EP in full below

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram