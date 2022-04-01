FROM RAVER TO GAMER: HYPERX has just Dropped “Touch Grass” Gaming Peripherals

As a gamer, how many times, especially during pandemic isolation, were you urged to drop the controller and "get outside and enjoy nature"? "Go outside," they said, feel the grass underneath your fingertips.

Now you can have the best of both worlds without ever losing a minute of action. Introducing HyperX's industry-first "Touch Grass" line of gaming peripherals designed to keep you grounded with a feng shui level of purity.

organically sourced with RGB LED lighting designed to promote stronger, greener grass growth

HyperX has proven themselves to be purveyors of some of the greatest in gaming tools, guaranteeing wins over losses, but now they've taken it to another stratosphere by allowing you to squad up with Mother Nature for all of your gaming battles.

Each keycap is designed to produce full and abundant grass growth.

Scientifically designed to naturally absorb the sweat from intense gaming sessions, Touch Grass keycaps will consistently produce the most natural key clicking experience that any mechanical keyboard could ever produce.

Customizable keycaps mean so many organic possibilities to fully keep your gaming in a state of Zen. photo courtesy of HyperX

HyperX has also mastered the RGB LED grow light technology to consistently give your living keycaps the proper lighting necessary to keep your grassy keyboards and mice consistently growing even in the darkest basements.

later this year, in California and other legal states...Sativa keycaps! photos courtesy of HyperX

Other premium features include a refreshingly calming scent of fresh-cut grass, all year-long, with the soon-to-be-available for purchase third-party keycaps that contain various other organic growing materials. Here in California, I'm waiting for the Sativa keycaps to drop. With HyperX, the possibilities are endless!

Stay tuned for more details about this amazing new line of growing gaming greatness.