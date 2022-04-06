Activision and Alpha Industries teamed up to create an extremely limited run bomber jacket that is a real-life copy of the in-game "Flyboy" skin and it's finally available!

Attention Call of Duty players, Activision and Alpha Industries' long awaited B-15 flight jacket has finally dropped for collectors and Call of Duty cosplaying enthusiasts. Announced last year when Vanguard was released, the limited-edition flight jacket has finally hit the Alpha Industries website to kick off a unique physical and in-game skin collaboration for Vanguard and Warzone players.

with Alpha Industries high end construction and Call of Duty accents, this is an awesome collectible photo courtesy of Activision

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Priced at $300, the real flight jacket will definitely be out of many gamers' price ranges, myself included, but if your wallet is a little light, never fear, the Flyboy bundle can be had for a paltry 1100 COD points, which comes with the digitized B-15 Flight Jacket as a new Operator Skin that will also unlock the Operator. Along with this bundle you will also get a "Cockpit" killcam theme, 2 emblems ("National Pride" and "No Guts No Glory" patch), a "Remove Before Flight" weapons charm and a Vanguard only MVP Highlight clip.

the Flyboy bundle complete with digital version of the Alpha Industries B-15 flight jacket... photo courtesy of Activision

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For the lucky few that can afford this limited run jacket, you will get an Alpha Industries made, highly authentic reproduction of the original Air Force jacket, worn by bomber pilots. Your B-15 jacket will also be customized and adorned with Call of Duty: Warzone themes, COD jacket patch inspired by original task force patches from WWII and a large retro screen print of "No Guts No Glory" on the back.

Like the jacket says..."no guts no glory" now grab your controllers and let's kill some fools photo courtesy of Activision

Let's also not forget the "Easter Egg" that Activision has hidden inside of this collectible jacket. Warzone gamers will be stoked to find the Top Secret "Caldera" Pacific map stitched into the back lining.

Call of Duty did not disappoint and included an Easter Egg for Warzone fans. photo courtesy of Activision

The jacket has it all if you're a die hard Call of Duty fan. But you better hurry before they are gone. At the time of this article, XL and 2XL sizes have already sold out.