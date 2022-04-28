‘High on Life’ Hall of Flowers Afterparty Comes to Palm Springs May 4th

Magnetic chats with epic party producers and Farechild Events founders Dave Tran & James Zachodni as they journey into the Coachella Valley

Farechild, an event ticketing and marketing platform for free-thinking individuals to connect through unconventional events is the newest venture of David Tran and James Zachodni, former co-founders of Dope Magazine.

The venture draws from their decades of experience in nightlife, media, marketing, and event production, including their infamous Golden Ticket parties which they began hosting in 2008.

Who Is Throwing The ‘High on Life’ Hall of Flowers Afterparty?

Tran and Zachodni, together with Canna Management Group and title sponsor Hush have collaborated most recently to curate High on Life,

The event begins 5pm Pacific, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 with guests being welcomed by live poolside DJ sets by Magnetic’s own, and Liquid Culture Records A&R Nutritious, Jeremy Sole of theLIFT, KCRW, and Le Frique Sonique, along with Eric Tucker of theLIFT and LA’s hot attraction, the food & dj destination, Melody.

High on Life is being held alongside / right after the first day of Hall of Flowers, a cannabis industry trade event taking place nearby in Palm Springs May 3rd & 4th. DJs will spin until 10pm when an official after-the-afterparty sparks off into an indoor celebration, spanning several ballrooms with a variety of vibes and endless mingling.

What To Expect At The ‘High on Life’ Afterparty?

From hot-air-balloon rides to trippy, immersive activations, Farechild events always hold myriad surprises. As the warm May day cools into the desert evening, the action will just be heating up for High on Life guests as Farechild’s unrivaled party production lights up a full-spectrum display of delight.

An epic Hall of Flowers after-party starts with an epic destination — High on Life attendees will find comfort and luxe service at the iconic Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

Farechild is taking over the entire resort to help kick off an exciting 2022 season of cannabis-related events and gatherings. The massive hotel takeover will connect artisans, producers, enthusiasts, and everyone in between, all of whom share a passion for the finer side of cannabis.

General admission tickets are available for $25 thru Farechild Events here.

Tran and Zachodni have developed an impressive array of opportunities in the experiential space and are pulling together their years of work across multiple sectors making Farechild an “all-inclusive” platform, appealing to brands and artisans outside of cannabis and drawing both mainstream and emerging audiences.

Magnetic sat down with the Farechild Events founders to discuss the deets!

Magnetic's Chat With The Founders Of FareChild Events

Magnetic: First Dope Magazine now this, what draws you to the events space?

Dave Tran: I have been advocating for cannabis and psychedelics since 93’. Both have had a huge impact in the way I see the world and how I live my life.

And the fact that I am building a legal business around cannabis and psychedelics 30 years later is mind blowing and brings everything full circle.

James Zachodni: Cannabis and psychedelics have always shared the same ethos with each other and most people, myself included, have always enjoyed both.

Once cannabis broke through the public’s consciousness of being something that can help people, it really opened up the doorway for more people to appreciate them without the social stigma.

Magnetic: What sets your events apart from others?

Dave Tran: When you attend a Farechild event, you will always be surrounded by incredible people. Our events attract industry leaders, influencers and people directly involved in the community, giving everyone the opportunity to solidify their relationships or build new ones.

James Zachodni: Producing an event is like making a movie. You have to have all the right elements; the actors (your guests), the atmosphere (the set) and the soundtrack (the music.) We always try to nail all of those in one event which usually creates a very memorable experience.

Magnetic: You always add extra flair to all you do – Care to share some exciting details from one of your favorite Farechild events to date?

Dave Tran: The Zodiac party in Vegas was Farechild’s largest event to date and was one of the most memorable. After skipping the previous year because of pandemic restrictions, our annual invite-only event was one of the most anticipated parties of Cannabis Week.

The Zodiac theme allowed us to create 12 immersive activations for each of our sponsors, giving attendees a different interaction at every turn. Coupled with great music and weed, we watched 2,000 people dance and laugh all night under the perfect 70 degree Vegas sky. It was out of this world.

James Zachodni:: Our “Dream House” event always holds a spot in my heart as it was our first major production as Farechild. We had to reintroduce ourselves to the industry and we did it in style by having hot air balloon rides for guests!

Magnetic: Talib Kweli, Redman, Waka Flocka, Warren G, members of the Wu Tang Clan - these are just a few of the performers you featured when you were producing events at DOPE Magazine. Who are some of your favorite artists right now, and why?

Dave Tran: I am old school and right now I am listening to a lot of ‘90s hip hop. Reminds me of all of those times when we used to eat shrooms, hotbox and bump those CDs.

James Zachodni: It’s hard for me to choose any current artists as I’m kind of an old soul. If I could have an ‘80s reunion party with all my favorite artists from that decade… it would be incredible.

Magnetic: Your Head Above the Clouds party in Palm Springs was really cool. What’s your favorite thing about throwing parties there? And what can people expect at the upcoming High on Life event?

Dave Tran: The mantra of the High on Life party will be focused on finding joy in life. We are going to create a world that evokes happiness with little moments throughout the event.

We are leaning into the already super colorful and fun aesthetic of the Saguaro Hotel, and just amping it up.

James Zachodni: We really want High on Life to feel like a mini vacation and there is no better setting than the legendary Saguaro Hotel in sunny Palm Springs. Every square inch will be fully activated, as we take over the entire hotel for a night of amazing music, fun activations, and dope people. And of course, some surprises…

Magnetic: If you could party with anyone dead or alive, who would that be?

Dave Tran: Prince

James Zachodni: Bob

Magnetic: What’s the future of cannabis & psychedelics events?

Dave Tran: With the inevitable legalization for both in the near future, these events will become more available and accepted. Until then, event producers continue to jump over hurdles, as mainstream event platforms and venues continue to reject these industries.

That’s really why we started Farechild — to give cannabis and psychedelic event producers an opportunity to sell tickets compliantly and provide more visibility to people that are actually looking for these types of events.

We hope with time, we will see weed and psychedelics intertwined into the mainstream events like alcohol is currently. And we’re here to help it along by bringing like-minded people together for the win.

James Zachodni: We are writing the book on the future as we speak. Our goal is to always normalize cannabis and psychedelics to become as common in an event as beer and wine.