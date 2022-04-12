Experts Reveal How to Build an Engaged Fanbase (Free Online Session)

A good strategy starts with finding the perfect audience … right? Right, but as music business expert David Halb adds:

“You need to understand where your fans are and how to talk to them in such a way that they feel like part of a community. Luckily, today you can use data to help you find your answers and guide your instincts.”

David Halb is an MTV Award-winning drummer and self-made entrepreneur passionate about the business side of music. He works at Viberate, where he analyzes top-tier industry players and their approach to fanbase activation.

Joining him will be David Boyle who will share his tips on finding, growing and engaging online audiences. Having worked with the EMI label, David Guetta and Tinie Tempah, Boyle will apply his experience to practical tips you can use in your next campaign.

Catch the live webinar on Wednesday, April 20, at 12 PM EST / 6 PM CET. The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.