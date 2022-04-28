Skip to main content

Introducing Pro Tools Artist  - Catch The Live Stream On May 10th at 1 PM EST and Win Amazing Prizes

Learn more about this new version of Pro Tools on May 10th and win an Avid S1 control surface, Pro tools license, and an exclusive tshirt!
PT Retiering Header1

Pro Tools Artist is a new version specifically for aspiring music creators. As a music maker, achieving your creative vision is now easier than ever with prices starting at just $9.99 USD/month.

Pro Tools Artist provides many of the same tools the pros use to create your favorite songs and albums. Find inspiration in over 100 instruments and effects, powerful MIDI tools, and a huge sound library to get you started with making music.

DISCOVER PRO TOOLS

Save more, get more—Purchase an annual subscription, and we’ll give you over $2,000 USD worth of additional plugins, sound libraries, and more for free to transform your sound even further! It’s all part of being a member of the Pro Tools Inner Circle.

GET PRO TOOLS

PT_Live_Stream_Announcement_600x200

Sign up for the Webinar Here and to win an Avid S1 control surface, Pro tools license, and an exclusive tshirt!

