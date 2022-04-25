Magnetic Needs Writers For 2022!

Love writing, music, and the culture that surrounds it all? Then join the Magnetic Team!

For almost a decade, Magnetic Magazine has been a leading voice in the world of underground dance music and the culture that surrounds it. We are now looking to bring on more writers to cover local events, new music, and execute on editorial strategies to bring the Magnetic brand to the next level.

Magnetic Staff Writer & Editorial Internship (2022)

As a staff writer and editor, your primary goal will be to execute on the editorial strategies outlined by your editor in chief and managing editor. The writing team plays a pivotal role in providing meaningful, relevant, and well-written content for the website.

What You'll Do:

Report to your managing editor and receive written assignments aligned with the editorial strategy & your area of expertise (open positioned listed below) for the site to be completed in a timely manner and on weekly basis.

Provide on-site coverage and reviews of local events and festivals & conduct interviews with artists and professionals across the industry to be used as written editorial for Magnetic.

Play a key role in covering the changes of the music industry, developing trends, and other events that relate to the culture and ethos of underground dance music in the United States.

Develop evergreen stories and editorials that provide deeper value and understanding of dance culture for our readers that demonstrates brand authority and help our readers feel connected to the scene on a national scale.

Gain valuable understanding of writing for internet-based audiences, SEO, search and content marketing, and day-to-day operations of the music industry.

What We're Looking For:

A deep understanding and passion for the genre(s) of music in which you are hired to cover.

Familiarity with and/or interest in AMA style.

Digitally savvy with excellent verbal, written, organizational, time-management and problem-solving skills.

Extremely detail-oriented, thorough, accurate, and the ability to work on deadlines.

A shown mastery of producing electronic music (for the gear and production writer only).

Status Of Open Positions:

Content Writers x2

Hip Hop Editor x1

Dance Music News Writer x1

Artist Biographer x1

Music Production and Gear Reviewer x1 (4 years music production experience required)

Gaming Writer x 1

This Is An Unpaid Position, But Here's What You Get:

Free show and festival tickets

Access to (almost) anyone in the electronic music industry for the purpose of work-related writing.

Invaluable SEO and content marketing skills.

The opportunity to have your works read by our 250k monthly readers.

Music Production writers have access to free gear, plugins, and other tools.

How To Apply:

Send resume and two writing samples to Will@MagneticMag.com with the subject line as follows:

'[INSERT POSITION IN WHICH YOU ARE APPLYING] // [INSERT YOUR NAME]'

Note that we cannot reply to all applicants, so please do not follow up with your initial application after it has been submitted. We will be in contact with steps to schedule an interview if we are interested.