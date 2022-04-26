Skip to main content

Magnetic Mix 184: David Lindmer

Purified Record's David Lindmer curates a spectacular mix of dark progressive house records for Magnetic's 184th mix of the series.
David lindmer purified records

Nora En Pure's Purified Records has been a driving force in the melodic house and techno world for years now, and Nora's constant search for rising talent in the space is second to none. 

David Lindmer is the label's newest acquisition, making his label debut last week with a two-track EP that showcased UK-born, NYC-based artist's signature blend of driving, powerful techno and rich and elegant melodies. 

Dive Into David's Latest EP Here

After his latest EP caught our attention last week, we contacted him to curate our latest weekly mix series for the 184th episode. In doing so, it's no wonder why David has been catching the high-profile support of the likes of Tale of Us, Mind Against, and many more top-tier talent in the melodic techno space. 

You'll want to be there for every minute of it, as David continues to push the boundaries of his immersive sound. 

So without further ado, let's get into the mix.

Tracklist:

David Lindmer - ID

Lexer - Sora

David Lindmer - Altered State

Monophase - Concentrate

Massano - ID

David Lindmer - ID

Massano - ID

David Lindmer - Mission Control

David Lindmer - Dimensions

David Lindmer - ID

Stephan Bodzin - Earth (Mind Against Remix)

