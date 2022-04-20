Where's Why There's Ukraine Billboards On The Way To Coachella 2022

With hundreds of thousands of Coachella-goers flocking to the Indio Valley, billboard real-estate along the major freeways does not come cheap.

Which makes the investment by Norwegian DJ and producer, Matoma, that much more culturally empowering.

Read more about Matoma right here.

This week, Matoma has three consecutive billboards booked on the i-10 East freeway to Indio for Coachella, which hundreds of thousands of Coachella goers have driven past past on their way through the desert.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The original intent of these billboards was to promote his new music (linked b, but with the horific war continuing in Ukraine he’s decided to put them towards a more meaningful cause - raising funds and awareness for a fantastic charity called Music Saves UA.

Matoma partnership with Music Saves UA, an organization providing humanitarian aid for those who need it most in Ukraine, is just the beginning of a movement which brings heavy cultural significance to the moment we are living through.

Music Saves UA started in part by organizers of another music festival - Atlas Festival - whom Matoma performed for in 2019. With the current climate in need of drastic response, their nightclub is now converted into a humanitarian headquarters providing much needed supplies to those most affected by the war.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As Matoma Says:

"Only a few years ago, I played at a festival called Atlas in Ukraine to a beautiful crowd of people, just like those attending Coachella this year. Those days of freedom are sadly gone for them, and now bombs rain down on their cities. These same people from Atlas Festival have converted their nightclub to a humanitarian centre, providing supplies and care for those who need their help. This is one of the most inspiring things I've seen and gives me much needed hope. This club was once filled with free, happy people, and now driven with a true purpose of goodness it rises to a new, greater purpose. This is the power of music and love."

Matoma recently teamed up with electronic dance-pop trio A R I Z O N A to release their heartwarming collaborative single, “Heart So Big,” written with A R I Z O N A’s longtime collaborator PJ Bianco as a love letter to his son with autism, which will also have an accompanying charity component related to Autism Awareness Month.