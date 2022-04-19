7 Mental Health Habits of Top Performers

Adopt these lifestyle habits to find happiness and mental strength and take your life to the next-level Photo by Yan Krukov from Pexels

Mental health in the electronic music industry has been a topic of major concern over the last few years. Ever since we lost Avicii back in 2018 artists and industry professionals have begun to open up about the behind-the-scenes struggles.

Numerous documentaries and articles have been written addressing the crisis and there has been an encouraging increase in the discussion around mental health. Now that we have finally started to open up, we can start to talk about what to do about fixing this problem.

As someone who works directly with artists and industry professionals to help them overcome these struggles, I am on the front lines of this crisis. Some of my clients have headlined some of the biggest festivals and venues in the world and behind the scenes, they are struggling just like the rest of the world.

As the CDC warns of a coming wave of mental health issues, calling it an upcoming mental health pandemic, it’s clear that artists aren’t the only ones suffering.

Introducing Radical Harmony

For many who struggle, it can be difficult to find help. So we are creating a new column here at Magnetic Mag called Radical Harmony. Over the coming months, we will explore healthy living through the lens of the electronic music scene in hopes to empower you the reader with the tools you need to help yourself.

We are taking Work-Life balance and remixing it for a lifestyle that includes late nights.

It's a radical shift into a brighter future for all of us, living in harmony with ourselves, each other, and the environment. Mental health will be a huge topic as it's one of the major threats to the sustainability of our scene. So we are kicking things off with some of the habits that help high-level performers sustain their success. Because success is a lifestyle that is built on healthy habits.

7 Lifestyle Habits of Successful Artists and Entrepreneurs

You don’t have to wait until you have a breakdown or anxiety attack to focus on improving your mental health. Increasing mental strength can help you boost your creativity and focus, improve relationships and just enjoy life more.

Many top performers in Music, Sports, and Business have habits and routines that they swear by to help them succeed. Incorporating just a few of these into your life can have a big impact on your life.

They Meditate Regularly Many top-performers are regular meditators. Why? It simply works. Mediation can help you show up at a high level more often. It does wonders for reducing anxiety and is great for improving focus and creativity. It can also boost your mood, enhance your relationships, and increase your enjoyment of life. I meditate every morning and most of my clients do too. If you want to up-level your life, developing a meditation practice is a game-changer. There are countless forms and styles of meditation so don't get discouraged if you have a hard time at first. Many Also Do Breathwork Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels Breathwork has become all the rage amongst biohackers and those looking to gain an edge. Breathing exercises can help you get all the benefits of meditation in a shorter period of time. Science is just beginning to understand how it all works although the practice is as old as time. The Yogis have shown superhuman capabilities through pranayama and Wim Hof has become a modern celebrity using his breath to overcome extreme challenges. As a breathwork teacher, you can bet there is more to come on this topic. For now, try out this session and see for yourself. They Master the Art of Relaxation Photo by Pixabay from Pexels Taking time to fully relax and unwind is super important for those at the highest levels of performance in business, art, and sports. Our minds get tired just like our bodies do so learning to become a master of relaxation will give you more mental energy when it's needed. In these modern times of chaos, many have a hard time turning it off and it might be difficult to take time away. Many top performers take time in nature to recharge, some get massages or take a bath (yes even guys), and some prefer float tanks. Finding your path to relaxation is the key to keeping up with the practice and soon you will feel the benefits and have an easier time concentrating when it's time to work. They Prioritize Sleep Photo by Pixabay from Pexels We have been fooled into thinking that top performers don't sleep. Sure there are some in the "hustle culture" that push a no sleep narrative, however, most consistent high-level performers know the importance of a good night's rest. Sleep deprivation is at the root of many mental health problems and can increase the likelihood of anxiety and panic attacks. A consistent sleep schedule gives the brain some time to catch up and process and can boost creativity and mental stamina. Many of us in and around music love the late nights so making sure you catch up and trying to be as consistent as possible are my recommendations. I work with several touring artists and they have been able to find great benefits from improving their quality of sleep without sacrificing those all-nighters. They Eat Healthy and Take Supplements Photo by Trang Doan You might be surprised to find out that many artists and high-level entrepreneurs eat super healthy. Everything you put into your body has an effect on the way you feel and your mind. Top-level performers in all areas are starting to take nutrition into account to up-level their game. Eating healthy and taking the right supplements can help you avoid the brain fog and regain clarity. It can also have a huge impact on energy levels. Nutrition is often the first thing to go out the window when many try to level up and that ends up holding people back. So if you want to step up, start with your nutrition. They Develop Self-Discipline Photo by Min An It's not just high-level athletes that focus on discipline. The old days of the party hard rock star are long gone and many musicians and entrepreneurs are realizing the benefits of solid self-discipline. This means cutting back on some of the things that seem like a part of "normal" life. Alcohol, Porn, Smoking, and Social Media are well documented to cause mental suffering. Cutting back or eliminating those as much as possible can go a long way to helping you reach a new level of performance. They Have Support Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Having someone you can go to that understands what you deal with is a key to success and improving mental health. Sometimes life can seem impossible to deal with and this goes for those at the top as well. In almost every hero movie there is a mentor or guide that helps the hero on his journey and the majority of successful artists I know have worked with life coaches and say it's been one of the best investments they ever made. People from every walk of life are using coaches to help them improve health, deepen relationships and reach new levels of career success. As a life coach for top artists and entrepreneurs, I too have support systems and mentors in my life.

Now It's Your Turn

I share these habits here with you in hopes that you will try out a few. If you want to get to the next level in your life, no matter what you do for a living, these habits can help you. Implement these into your life and let us know if you notice a shift.

This is just the beginning. Through our content, we will continue to inspire you to adopt healthy lifestyle habits. By creating a radically harmonious life you will be able to improve your health, show up at a high level more consistently, and deepen your relationships. You will also be able to party without the negative side effects taking you down.

If you want to get support to overcome mental negativity and anxiety, I offer one-on-one coaching here. I work with top performers and those looking to level up, if that sounds like you, book a free discovery call with me, and let's talk.