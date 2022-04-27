Skip to main content

Spotlight Release: Mikas - "Nemesis EP" - Progressive Grooves Records On April 29th (Beatport Exclusive)

Mikas is launching the rebirth of Progressive Grooves Records with a three-track "Nemesis EP" blending genres and feels released April 29th.
Mikas Nemesis

Spotlight Release - Mikas - Nemesis

The last song on the EP is the original version of Nemesis, a stripped-down version with a purist approach to melodic/progressive techno.

Track Listing

1. Mikas - Nemesis (Future Melodic)

2. Mikas - Addictive (Future Melodic)

3. Mikas - Nemesis (Original)

Mikas has been releasing music since 2005 and gained support from Paul Van Dyk,  Paul Oakenfold, and other A-list DJs. He also licensed numerous songs for TV and Media use. He is a well know engineer specializing in arranging and mixing electronic music. 

In addition to his production work, Mikas has also founded the www.wemakedancemusic.com marketplace, where innovation comes first and true talent can be expressed without the industry filters.

Progressive Grooves is proud to be a part of Forward Music, a distribution platform and charity project owned by Lost on You Music, the first electronic record label to donate all money raised from the album sales to help children in the poorest parts of the world.

Distributed by Forward: https://fwdmusic.com

