After a two year absence, large scale outdoor festivals are returning to the Pacific Northwest. Following is a curated calendar featuring some of the highlights for the 2022 PNW summer festival season.

May 26-30 SOAK is the annual regional Burning Man gathering for Portland and Western Oregon. Requires proof of vax.

May 27 Opening Day of the Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon.

May 27-30 The 51st Annual Northwest Folklife Festival takes place both virtually and in person at the Seattle Center. Requires proof of vax.

June 10-11 PDX Cider Summit, the area’s largest cider tasting festival, features a tasting selection of 150+ hard ciders from the industry’s leading cider-makers, live music from several of Portland’s top blues artists; a dog lounge co-hosted by Portland Pet Food and DoveLewis; a fruit spirits and cider cocktail lounge; and other delights.

June 18 Fremont Solstice Parade Come to the Seattle's Fremont neighborhood (Center of the Universe) and watch or participate as 60 community-based ensembles parade down the streets of Fremont with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists, and musicians in this kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. Then stick around for the Fremont Fair held from June 18-19th.

June 24-25 The 29th Annual Gorge Blues & Brews Festival held at the Skamania Fairgrounds in Stevenson, WA will present 2 days of blues music on 2 stages featuring Too Slim & The Taildraggers, Stacy Jones Band, Coyote Kings w/ Tiphony Dames, many more, along with 35 craft beer taps, 4 wineries, cocktails, and great food.

July 1-4 The Waterfront Blues Festival, downtown Portland's longest running and largest music festival, marks its 35th anniversary with a jubilant return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. This year's lineup features dozens of the best blues, soul, funk and R&B performers, including Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band, The Wood Brothers, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Lettuce, and Femi Kuti & The Positive Force. In addition to the festival's 4 stages on the waterfront, the celebration will spread throughout the city with special events, live music, and parties all weekend.

July 4 Seafair Summer Fourth held at Gasworks Park and South Lake Union Park in Seattle was voted one of the nation’s best July 4th shows by USA Today.

July 8-10 The Oregon Country Fair is an independent nonprofit 3-day celebration of the arts held in Veneta, Oregon. Their public vaccination policy can be found here.

July 9 The Big Float & Parade is a group float along the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Oregon followed by live music on their main stage barge, bar, food carts, and much merriment.

July 21-24 Northwest String Summit celebrates its 20th anniversary at Horning’s Hideout in North Plains, OR. SOLD OUT.

July 28-30 Oregon Brewers Festival, one of the nation's longest-running beer festivals, returns to Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland. Sample dozens of craft beer styles from Oregon craft brewers and cider makers, mingle with brewers, watch a home-brewing demonstration, shop beer-related vendor booths, and enjoy food from local restaurants.

July 29-31 The Craft Beer & Wine Fest held at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, WA features 60 taps, 20 wineries, and 4 distilleries, along with food and live music.

July 30 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, Oregon had the distinction pre-pandemic of being the world's largest naked bike ride drawing in 10,000+ people.

August 4-7 Pickathon returns to Happy Valley, OR for four days of music along with stand-up comedy, literary readings, children’s programming, wellness events, art installations and a sampling of Portland’s acclaimed food and beverage offerings.

August 26-September 5 The Oregon State Fair returns to Salem, OR.

September 2-25 The Washington State Fair, one of the largest fairs in the world returns to Pullyap, WA.

September 9-10 Seattle Cider Summit features ciders from around the world. Details TBD.

September 10th Pig Jam is a pig roast (roasting enough pigs for 1,000 people) and a free concert featuring Seth Myzel Band and Thunderstruck, the PNW's Premiere AC/DC Tribute Band. Held at the Battle Ground Community Center, this event includes a beer garden for 21+ with ID that includes beer, wine and cocktails. Meal tickets must be purchased in advance for those wishing to pig out.

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, festival organizers have not stated explicitly their Covid polices. Check their respective websites for any updates pertaining to festival safety, lineups, tickets, and other news. This information is accurate as of the date of this posting.