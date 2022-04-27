Pete Tong Announces DJ Academy

Pete Tong announces his Pete Tong DJ Academy during IMS 2022. The brand-new project for 2022 is in association with the Rome-based MAT Academy, a leader in online tuition programs. A totally online e-learning platform designed to guide aspiring DJs through the broad spectrum of skills required to become a great DJ co-founded with Carl Cox.

“Our mission has always been to provide the best educational tools to every artist, in every corner of the world via online music academies. When we imagined an online DJ Academy, of course, Pete Tong was someone we all knew we wanted to work with first on the list” – MAT Academy

A very comprehensive program, with over 90 lessons that cover every aspect of a career in DJing. Technical knowledge is a fundamental building block to any career as a DJ, the PTDJA guides each student through how to operate and understand the equipment needed not only for the mixing process but how to use it creatively when preparing for a set. As with any career, there is always a business element involved, so as a DJ there’s no exception.

Exposure to this often comes with experience, but the course can help give you a head start with advice for students on important topics including DJ booth etiquette, interacting with your peers, how to run and effectively use social media to boost your profile, to when it’s finally time for you to look for a booking agent and manager. It's a one-stop course that can be tailored to the user, suited to the beginner, but also those who have already mastered the basics.

“Pete is an incredible partner who designed every single aspect of this project with us, together with all the artists involved in this program. It’s probably the best path to learn in detail, the fantastic art of DJing. We are honored to be part of this journey and to continue its legacy” – MAT Academy

You’ll be able to experience one on one on-demand video tutorials not only by Pete but a handpicked selection of some of the most exciting DJs on the planet. Joining the team as partners and mentors are Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, and Nicole Moudaber, industry heavyweights with years of experience alongside TSHA, one of the hottest acts around, plus MAT academy artists The ReLOUD. This is, without a doubt, the most comprehensive DJ course on the market, not just an academy but a truly in-depth educational platform kick-starting the careers of our future stars.

The academy sets itself apart in terms from its competitors, thanks to the dedicated talent pool. This Academy Talent Pool, a hotbed of game-changing contacts, is exclusively accessible to students to help take them beyond the bedroom and onto the dancefloor. Outstanding students are also given the opportunity to play events, appear on the radio, and have access to exclusive discounts and benefits thanks to Beatport and Defected, their official partners.

“I’m very proud to be launching the PTDJ Academy. A new platform that gives my peers and me a chance to pass on a lifetime's worth of learning, experience, and skills to the next generation. Our ambition is to continue the legacy and help inspire and evolve the essence of what’s required to be a great DJ. If you want to be a DJ this is the place to start” – Pete Tong

