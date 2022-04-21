Jonas runs through a brief history of the track before getting into the finer details of how the instrumental came together.

Video - Point Blank Track Breakdown - Jonas Blue & Why Don't We - "Don't Wake Me Up" Video - Point Blank Track Breakdown - Jonas Blue & Why Don't We - "Don't Wake Me Up"

Point Blank are back with another masterclass, this time with DJ/producer Jonas Blue, breaking down his and Why Don’t We’s collaborative track, ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’.

Jonas Blue’s career has been felt the world over with singles like ‘Fast Car’, ‘Perfect Strangers’ ‘Rise, ‘Mama’ and ‘Polaroid’ collectively going certified platinum over 120 times around the globe. With over 13 billion global streams and over 60 million singles sales to date, Jonas has cemented his name as a main stage DJ and pop powerhouse. He has made his mark on Ibiza, having performed at hotspots Ushuaia and Cafe Mambo and has successfully hosted his Electronic Nature residency at superclub Hï Ibiza.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Want in-depth insights into music production or DJing, singing, songwriting, music business, and more? Then check out Point Blank’s London, Online, and Los Angeles programmes. Plus, get 15% off selected London, Online, LA, and Ibiza courses before their offer ends on 2nd May with the code EASTER15.

During the video, Jonas runs through a brief history of the track before getting into the finer details of how the instrumental came together. He delves into some of the key instruments, including the emotive piano and chords, guitar, drums, percussion, and more, citing that during his productions he usually starts with the more melodic parts of the track. As Jonas travels through all of the track’s phrases and progressions in detail, he drops essential knowledge about his go-to plugins to beef up his sounds, EQing, layering and more. Check out more of Jonas Blue’s tracks here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website