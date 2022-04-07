Producer Spotlight - Evabeat Releases Melody Sauce 2 Plugin - The Future of Melody Creation

This supercharged upgrade is a massive overhaul of the original Melody Sauce Plugin, with a set of powerful new features to inspire you and your music-making.

Melody Sauce 2 is the new must-have music production assistant. This supercharged upgrade is a massive overhaul of the original version, with a set of powerful new features to inspire you and your music-making.

Melody Sauce 2 has evolved into a total melody creation solution, featuring a new Sound Engine with nearly 100 sounds and three built-in FX. Now you can hear melodies straight out of the box using internal sounds, with no need to route MIDI to other instruments.

New Style Mode, with over 300 style settings, create melodies by genre for Hip Hop, Trap, EDM, House & Techno, Pop, Reggaeton, and R&B.

New Advanced Editor lets you select specific chords for your melodies to follow and to make detailed edits to your melodies bar-by-bar.

A host of additional controls, including more options for loop length, octave, speed, save to favourites, and more targeted output with the new 'Extra' buttons.

A freshly redesigned UI

Improved melody algorithms, powered by our AI-powered Phrase Builder Engine TM

Now compatible with all major DAWs, including those that don't allow MIDI routing like Reason, Maschine 2, MPC Beats, and Garageband.

If you've ever struggled to develop melody ideas or needed some melodic inspiration in your music-making, Melody Sauce 2 will speed up your workflow with an unlimited and instant supply of unique, high-quality melodies created for you in a few clicks.

Melody Sauce 2's simple interface helps you create MIDI melodies in your DAW using the internal Sound Engine and FX or by easily connecting to any software instrument. Simply drag and drop your MIDI melodies inside your DAW or work on them further using the new Advanced Editor section.

None of the melodies are pre-programmed; they are created for you based on the parameters you control using complex algorithms capable of producing a near-endless supply of melodic ideas.

And you don't need in-depth music theory knowledge to get the best out of Melody Sauce, just your ears.

Features

VST plugin / Audio Unit (AU MIDI FX also available for Logic) for use in your DAW creates 1-bar to 16-bar melodies based on the settings you select.

Create melodies for specific genres based on the internal Style options, or build melodies using your own settings.

Styles cover Hip Hop, Trap, EDM, House, Techno, Reggaeton, and R&B.

Use the new inbuilt Sound Engine with nearly 100 sounds and 3 FX, or connect the MIDI to any software instrument.

Use the new Advanced Editor to make detailed edits to your melodies bar-by-bar and select specific chords for your melodies to follow.

Instant melody inspiration for your productions.

Create, audition, and modify melodies at the click of a button.

Advanced generative algorithms capable of creating millions of melodies.

Melodies are not pre-programmed; they are created for you on-demand.

An unlimited supply of unique melodies; no two melodies are the same. A simple interface and intuitive controls help you guide the output.

Select between Light and Dark mood and Simple and Complex settings – plus the new 'Extra' buttons to give even greater control.

Select the basic rhythmic feel of the melodies (Speed, Swing, Triplet, Syncopation).

Instantly add harmonies to generated melodies.

Generate and modify melodies inside the plugin as your DAW project plays or drag-and-drop MIDI clips into your project.

Speed up your workflow and overcome beat block.

Works for any DAW that accepts VST or AU plugins.

No need for in-depth music theory knowledge.

System Requirements

Any DAW that supports VST plugins or Audio Units.

Mac OS X 10.7 or higher.

Windows 7 or higher.

4GB of RAM is required.

Internet connection for download & product activation.

Three computer activations per serial number/license key.

UPGRADING

Upgrading from Melody Sauce V1 to Melody Sauce V2 is completed via the plugin and requires a full valid serial number (license key) for Melody Sauce V1. On loading the plugin for the first time the plugin, the licensing window will appear:

Select "Upgrade," and you will be prompted to enter both your old Melody Sauce V1 serial number and your new recently purchased Melody Sauce V2 upgrade serial number to unlock the plugin.

DAW Compatibility

Any DAW that uses VST and AU plugins – if your DAW doesn't allow MIDI routing, you can still use the inbuilt sounds.

FL Studio 20 onwards.

Ableton Live 9.5 onwards.

Logic Pro X.

Cubase 9 onwards.

Studio One 4 onwards.

Reaper 5 onwards.

Acid Pro 8 onwards.

Reason 11 onwards.

Bitwig 4 onwards.

Maschine 2.

MPC Beats.

Garageband.

SUPPORT

For any support issues, please raise a support ticket at www.evabeat.com/ support.