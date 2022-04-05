Producer Spotlight - Introducing Novation FLkey Mini and FLkey 37 MIDI Controllers

Novation has introduced its newest range of MIDI keyboard controllers. The FLkey Mini and FLkey 37 are the first MIDI keyboard controllers fully integrated with FL Studio. The FLkey range comes as a first for Novation.

Fully integrated with FL Studio for seamless music production and an intuitive workflow, the FLkey Mini and FLkey 37 MIDI controllers are primed with everything the passionate music producer needs to create music with ease in their favorite DAW. FLkey brings FL Studio’s mixer off-screen and puts music production right into the producer’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Suitable for any level of FL Studio user, essential controls are right at their fingertips with powerful musical features to keep creativity and inspiration flowing. Take control of FL Studio’s Step Sequencer straight from the keyboard – no mouse needed. Producers can program beats and make high-quality tracks with ease thanks to FLkey’s Channel rack playability straight from the pads. With Mixer controls directly on the hardware, mixes can be tweaked to perfection immediately. Creators can stay inspired during studio sessions with Scale and Fixed Chord modes, so they’ll always hit the right note and craft perfect melodies. With FLkey, you can control instruments and automation, browse presets from Image Line plug-ins, and assign custom controls with Custom Modes for the ultimate tailored workflow in FL Studio.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

FLkey MIni

FLkey Mini is the perfect companion for the FL Studio user on the move. The compact 25-mini-key MIDI keyboard combines hands-on control of the most important FL Studio features with our best mini keys to date. Producers can stay focused on honing their sound and get closer to their productions with less time spent working on a computer screen.

FLKey 37

FLkey 37 expands on its Mini counterpart, giving creators a full-size keyboard for a larger octave range, and sits comfortably among the aspiring producer’s studio setup. FLkey 37 also has extra features including Channel rack control, Fixed Chord mode, and User Chord mode which allows producers to play custom chords with just one finger, and Scale Chord mode lets creators play pre-made chords in eight different scales straight from FLkey’s pads. Novation’s FLkey is the ideal keyboard and MIDI controller for high-quality music production in FL Studio. FLkey’s intuitive features help producers to amplify their creativity, finish tracks fast, and keep on creating. The perfect tool to help aspiring producers develop skills and learn while they create, FLkey brings artists closer to their music and lets them create with no limits.