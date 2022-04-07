Production Tutorial: How To Make House Music Like Nora En Pure
Nora En Pure's signature style of house music production helped her define an emotive style that continues to thrive. Get inspired and try your hand at this emotive style with the tutorials below.
Writing Pianos Like Nora En Pure
Nora's music pulls at our heartstrings because its bedrock harmonies have a lot of emotional weight to them and allow the track to take listeners on a journey. The groove, sound design, drum programming, and other productions tricks need to be on point, but your chord progressions are what will be doing most of the heavy lifting.
This means it's always best for you to start with the chords before moving on to any of the fancy stuff.
Here's how it's done...
Programming Drums Like Nora En Pure
Unlike most other genres of dance music, the percussions in the music that Nora makes act more as a delivery system for the melodies and aren't the primary driving force of the groove overall. This makes them easier to program but harder to get just right.
Because while the rythmns themselves usually are usually just comprised of the hats, claps, and kick (which we'll cover in it's own section later on), the texture and selection of those samples is paramount to achieving the softer and more sentimental vibe typically seen in Nora's music.
Here's how I get it done...
Choosing Kick Drums Like Nora En Pure
The kick drum is the most important part of the dance music track, even for the softer genres like what Nora is doing (but you know that already didn't you?).
But all too often, I see producers choosing entirely the wrong samples for their tracks; and in doing so, they make the mix harder, the texture of the drums changes, and the entire vibe of the record is thrown off.
You're not looking for an EDM-style kick with a heavy and thwacking transient just as much as you don't want a booming 808 typical in more classic Chicago-house tracks.
So let's dive into a few ways to choose a kick sample and process it in a way that perfectly fits the vibe of our melodic house track.
Processing Drums Like Nora En Pure
Choosing the right samples is paramount to getting a good drum sound, but how you process these samples together through the drum bus is what's going to give your drums texture, life, and individuality.
Remember that we are shooting for a softer, lush, and textured vibe with our drums here. So let's see what types of plugins will be most useful to achieve this end.
Creating A Bass Line Like Nora En Pure
This is where the drive and energy of our track really starts to take on a life of its own, but it can also be one of the most difficult parts of the song to nail down correctly.
So let's look at how it's done...
Writing A Melody Like Nora En Pure
Nora En Pure's real emotional pull, and arguably the primary reason why she is so popular, is on her heart-string pulling melodies and arpeggiators. They add texture, euphoria, energy, and movement to Nora's songs in one fell swoop.
So let's learn how you can recreate similar melodies using some of the chords we've already written as a jumping off point.
Finishing Touches
By now, we have created the backbone of a killer Nora En Pure style track. But this genre of music is so much more than just a cool melody and some textural drums.
To really make a phenomenal record in the style of Nora En Pure, you need to focus on the details and find ways to add layers of ear candy to fill out the frequency spectrum so that the track feels detailed, lush, and full.
So let's dive into some of my favorite rapid-fire ways to fill out a melodic house track.
Where To Go Next
Nora En Pure's style of production has been rising n popularity a ton over the past years, and we know of a few great teachers online that offer more killer tutorials on the topic if you are thirsty for more information.
Here is the short list of the best melodic house tutorials we've found while writing this article.
Nora En Pure Via EDMTips
Will Darling over at EDMTips offers a wealth of incredible knowledge on producing almost every genre of dance music.
Why This Tutorial Rocks: Will prides himself on using predominantly Ableton plugins, which means you don't need many of the fancy plugins I used in this piece to achieve the results that he does! Plus he gives away the project files completely for free.
What You'll Learn: Will takes you step by step through the entire track creation process, even down to arrangement and ear candy (which is arguably one of the most important aspects fo this style of production.
Nora En Pure Via Bound To Divide
Bound To Divide is one of my favorite dudes to learn production from. Not only is he a great teacher, but he's actively releasing music on some of my favorite labels in the game so you know he walks the walk and talks the talk.
Why This Tutorial Rocks: BtD focuses heavily on the exact instruments and sounds you need to be using to really get the most out of this genre. Sure, much of what he covered has already been hit in this article, but a new perspective and going through a different set of motions can be invaluable.
What You'll Learn: BtD will dive DEEP into the sound palette of Nora En pure's music as well as how to get the most out of the arrangement when making music in this style. Seeing as the section on arrangement is the longest part of the video, you know he shares some quality information you can't afford to miss.