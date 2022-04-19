Skip to main content

Robot Koch Shares Gorgeous New Edit of ‘Glow’ as Foam and Sand

The Berlin-Native expands his Foam and Sand project ahead of his new album
Robot Koch - Glow - Foam and Sand Remix

Robot Koch

Known for his emotively charged electronic music, delving through ambient and leftfield spaces - Berlin native, now based in LA Robot Koch has built a global fanbase. 

Over the past few years, the enigmatic talent has embarked on a new musical journey with his Foam and Sand alias - creating a collection of ambient reworks of releases by Tom Ashbrook as well as his own album ‘The Next Billion Years’. Speaking on the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, Koch states:

Layering subtle string sections with deep, ambient synth elements - the new single ‘Glow’, is a perfect example of what’s to come with the album, a stunning piece of work from an artist with a ridiculously high musical I.Q.

Listen in full below

