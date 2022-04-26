Spotlight Release: The New Track ‘Weekends’ from VAVO ft Tyler Mann On KESS Records

The DJ duo joins forces once again with Tyler Mann on a new track that aims to break its way into every dancefloor worldwide.

VAVO ft Tyler Mann - ‘Weekends’ - KESS Records

Release Date

06/05/2022

Pre-save ‘Weekends’ now: https://kessrecords.ffm.to/weekends

VAVO is ready to introduce their latest banger, ‘Weekends,’ featuring Tyler Mann. The DJ duo joins forces once again with musician Tyler Mann to release a new track that aims to break its way into every dancefloor around the world. This hit release comes via KESS Records, a label that has collaborated with both acts on productions that hit the charts and gather thousands of plays on major streaming platforms.

The characteristic style and sound of VAVO has developed from an interest in genres like Electro House, Progressive House, and Future House, as well as constant experimentation with other sounds, making their name a recurrent one on the charts, like the Beatport Top 100 Progressive House Chart, where they have included some of their productions.

On the other hand, Tyler Mann has made a name for himself in the Dance music scene, with striking vocal performances that pair exquisitely with the remarkable music productions he has collaborated on.

‘Weekends’ come following a previous collaboration between VAVO and Tyler Mann in the Dance track ‘Pieces’; this song became the duo’s biggest release as of late, reaching more than 10 million streams, charting in more than 80 countries, and being featured in popular playlists all across major streaming platforms.

The artists now present a new Dance production that features a house-like energetic beat and captivating vocals provided by Tyler Mann, making this single a feel-good tune that will captivate ears and dancefloors worldwide.

This release meets all the requirements to become an instant hit and maintains VAVO and Tyler Mann high on the list of artists to follow and the label as an influential reference as it keeps setting the bar high when it comes to quality releases and hard-hitting music.

Get ready to be captivated by the sounds of VAVO and Tyler Mann on their refreshing new track ‘Weekends.’

In the mean time, check out their past collaboration.

VAVO Online

https://www.facebook.com/vavomusic

https://www.instagram.com/vavomusic/

https://www.beatport.com/artist/vavo/533593

Tyler Mann Online

https://www.facebook.com/TylerMannMusic

https://www.instagram.com/imtylermann

https://twitter.com/tylermann

https://soundcloud.com/imtylermann

KESS Records Online

https://kessrecords.com/

https://facebook.com/KESSrecords/

https://www.instagram.com/kessrecs/

https://www.beatport.com/label/kess-records/69188