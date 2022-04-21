Spotlight Release: Will Wallace's 'Drown' Brings A House Heater Perfect For Late Night Dancefloors

Artist Name/s Will Wallace

Release Name/s ‘Drown’

Record Label Self-Release

Release Date 21/04/2022

Fast-rising Producer and DJ prodigy Will Wallace is certainly wasting no time in showing his technical prowess and creative flair as his burgeoning project rapidly follows up 2022’s first accomplishment ‘Mind Blown’, with another stellar production that is starting to nurture Will a reputation that’s becoming hard to ignore. This month, he introduces ‘Drown’, a fresh track that’ll no doubt be going down a treat with listeners or industry tastemakers and peers that are catching onto the familiarity with what Will is doing as he starts to show not just quality, but the ability to follow up on his heavy hitting tracks. Will’s production HQ is clearly not collecting dust as another anthem emerges this Spring.

‘Drown’ is a hybrid underground-facing House production that bridges the gap between the darker dancefloor production style and commercially viable radio crossover work with precision by pairing buttery-smooth lead vocals with a combination of shuffled, classic Roland-esque hats and claps layered above punchy kicks that do the job of carrying the classic House beat that occasionally derails into volatility via crafty roll variations and staggered timing on pre-drop hits. Will’s production swagger shines in the rhythmic department as he brilliantly shapeshifts without notice between more vintage 90s style throwback House drum patterns on the main segments into futuristic, off the grid feeling rolls and buildups that take the famous drum structures of House music and place them thoroughly into the future to create this modern vibe.

As the extended sine wave reverse riser crescendos into the main body of the track we’re treated to the combination of the plucked arp lead which provides aural melodic detailing in the midrange over the extended brassy bass hits that solidify the sub frequencies to provide a tight thud to the chest on the dancefloor. The bass works in unison with the brassy tones that sit an octave above the sub bass with low pass filtering to marry the two together into one superb, reinforced lead bass.

The production and engineering on the vocal recording gives ‘Drown’ a signature and modern mainstream crossover Deep House flavour with the emphasis on pitch modulation, reverb-soaked ad-libs and a sonically gorgeous compression and rich harmonic saturation colour that creates that perfect ear candy that is so prominent in the best of this sub-genre. The discernable listener will have no issue in detecting that this is a Producer that places dedication to technical ethics in audio engineering and meticulous detail on a micro level evenly matched with the creativity that is proportionately potent. The Will Wallace signature sound is becoming apparent and it’s the sound of a Producer that has an ear to the ground of modern shifts in genre and the ability to ride that razor wire between over and underground with a touch of class.

With this latest release, Will Wallace continues to make his way into the Dance music world, putting his name into the list of artists not to be missed as he keeps on releasing memorable ear worms at a continual frequency. Be sure to follow him if you’re not already as this journey is just getting started.

‘Drown’ is out now and available now. Check out Will Wallace’s social media accounts and find his music on major streaming platforms.

Will Wallace Online:

https://www.facebook.com/notwillwallace

https://www.instagram.com/notwillwallace

https://soundcloud.com/willwallacenoise

https://willwallaceofficial.com

Spotify