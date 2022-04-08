TALEE Shares 'Romantic New Wave, Vol.1'

TALEE Olivier Calkoen

Marking his first release on Moscoman's 'Disco Halal' label, emerging producer TALEE shares a two-track project in the form of 'Romantic New Wave, Vol.1'. Filled with smooth, lower tempo emotive beats - the release is a deep house odyssey with layers of spoken-word style chanting, reverberating throughout the tracks. Created and recorded throughout the pandemic, this project showcases the artists love for the psychedelic through the vehicle of house music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Scouted by label-head Moscoman, TALEE is an artist with a big future. He states that making music, is a way to 'Convey his romantic world views, through electricity and a first person perfective into his personal defects'

Listen to the new EP below

Instagram | Facebook | Soundcloud